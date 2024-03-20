Amanda Holden goes braless in dazzling green dress as she leaves Heart radio show

AMANDA Holden made people green with envy by ditching her bra in a bodycon dress today.

television and radio The star, 53, was pictured leaving Global's Leicester Square headquarters in a sleeveless green dress.

Amanda marked the beginning of spring with a splash of vibrant color even though she felt the cold.

Looking typically glamorous, the Heart star wore a pair of black sunglasses and smiled for the photos.

Every day, Amanda models her glamorous outfits in office and today was no exception.

She brightened up a gray Wednesday by spinning and moving.

Amanda has been busy at home and at work having recently moved to a new family property.

Last week she gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her new €7million home – but the downstairs was flooded with overwhelming clutter.

She enlisted the help of the Style Sisters, Charlotte Reddington and Gemma Lilly, who organize and detox celebrity houses to make a living.

Despite rumors that she was moving to the United States, Amanda instead moved to “Beverly Hills in Britain.”

She is now settled in the sought-after village of Cobham, Surrey, after flogging her giant south-west London home for a cool £5million.

The Style Sisters have undertaken an unpacking and detoxification operation – and urged people not to be alarmed by the overwhelming mess in Amanda's grand hallway.

Amanda Holden opens the doors to her gigantic mansion and reveals a breathtaking Christmas makeover

She has custom cabinets built by Hammonds following week, so the Style Sisters focused on organizing the downstairs office-turned-playroom.

The duo took to Instagram Stories to show themselves unpacking Amanda's moving boxes filled with toys, board games and paperwork.

They described the mess, including mountains of cardboard and belongings arranged in large piles, as organized chaos.

It sounds worse than it actually is, they said.

Amanda then helped the couple detoxify their belongings and decided what deserved a place in their new home and what was destined for the trash.

The Holden family's swanky new neighborhood has welcomed everyone from Elton John and Ronnie Wood to Andy Murray and Kate Winslet.

Last February, the BGT presenter invited friends to her new London home to officially open her new dining room – after shelling out thousands of dollars to give it a makeover.

We renovated the dining room and had friends over. I wanted it to look like a restaurant, so I put a piece of ribbon on the door and asked Alan Carr to cut the ribbon, she said at the time.

“The reviews were great, but then Ashley Roberts came up with a little dance routine to Beyoncé's current number 1, which is very country.

“We did this whole dance routine.

The dancing took place before dinner and we were two margaritas at that point.

Saturday was a waste and I didn't get out of my pajamas.”

