Selena Gomezs Rare Beauty Explores IPO or Sale as Net Sales Top $400 Million





Rare Beauty is exploring growth options to sell the brand or pursue an IPO, The beauty business has learned, setting up what would likely be one of the biggest payouts ever for a celebrity beauty brand. Founded by actress and singer Selena Gomez in 2020, Rare surpassed $400 million in net sales in the 12 months ending in February, a person familiar with the company's performance said. The beauty profession. That would place the brand at the elite level in a crowded field of celebrity-backed brands that sprouted around the same time; only Rihanna's Fenty Beauty, launched in 2017, generated more sales (Kylie Jenners Kylie Cosmetics reportedly exceeded $300 million in annual sales at its peak, although demand has since fallen). Sales of rare products are also global, with almost half coming from international markets, through an exclusive retail partnership with Sephora in most regions. Rare Beautys' sales, which have never been previously reported, at least explain an asking price of $2 billion or more for the brand. This, too, would be an outlier, even in the realm of active beauty offerings; In recent years, only the sale of Tom Ford to The Este Lauder Companies for $2.8 billion, Kering's acquisition of Creed for $3.8 billion, and a handful of other transactions fell within the rules of the similar game. Sources close to the company said The beauty business that a sale is just one of the options being explored by Rare Beauty. Other possibilities include an IPO or partnership with a private equity sponsor. She hired investment banks Raymond James and Goldman Sachs for advice. Bloomberg first reported that the brand was considering exit options. Rare Beauty has been fielding acquisition inquiries since late last year, but the company has not received any formal sales offers and has not provided financial information to potential buyers. At the earliest, a sale or release could take place in 2025. Meanwhile, the prospect of Rare Beauty going to auction could freeze the beauty M&A market. With a slew of color cosmetics brands, including Kosas, Makeup by Mario and Merit, hoping to find buyers in 2024, industry sources indicated that Rare Beauty is by far the top strategic choice in beauty and that they are prepared to wait for other offers to achieve this. line up their best shots for the brand. Gomez's line launched at the height of the celebrity beauty boom, which saw stars ranging from Scarlett Johansson and Jennifer Lopez to countless influencers release their own lines. While Rare Beauty initially leaned heavily on Gomez's relatable and often vulnerable public image, products, including her Soft Pinch liquid blush, Soft Pinch tinted lip oil, and Positive Light liquid luminizer, quickly transcended the appeal of their famous founders. The brand's customers, largely Millennial and Gen-Z, have been won over by beauty brands' positive messages and its Impact Fund, which raises awareness for mental health initiatives. The combination of products people love and a fervent fan base has boosted not only sales, but also profits: while public beauty companies including Elf and LOral have adjusted their earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of about 20 percent of their net sales, Rare is reportedly at least 35 percent.

