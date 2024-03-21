Norwegian Cruise Line Dress Code: What to Wear on a Cruise

Sailing to countless destinations around the world and with a fleet of 19, soon to be 20 ships with the introduction of the new Norwegian Aqua in 2025, Norwegian Cruise Line is one of the largest cruise lines in the industry.

I have had the privilege of sailing with Norwegian six times now and currently have three more NCL cruises planned for 2024. Through these cruise experiences, I have gained insight and knowledge on how to dress when I sail with Norwegian.

Booking a vacation with Norwegian Cruise Line is an exciting step toward your dream cruise! Once you've booked the cruise of your choice, one of the next steps in vacation planning is packing. Packing for any cruise can be somewhat complicated, depending on the itinerary, length and logistics of the trip. However, with these tips and tricks, I hope planning your next cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line will be a breeze!

What does Norwegian Cruise Line say about dress code?

(Example of what I packed for a quick adventure while waiting to sail aboard Norwegian Sun)

Norwegian says guests have the option to go to the resort casually or dress up in their best outfits. Through their Freestyle Cruising approach, guests have the ultimate freedom to choose exactly how they want to cruise and get the most out of their sea vacation, including how they dress.

During the day, they suggest women wear casual dresses, skirts, classic or capri pants, shorts, jeans and tops, while khakis, jeans, shorts and casual shirts are suitable for men. If you want to keep your swimsuit on, you will need to wear a shirt or cover-up, even if you are dining at the buffet or outdoor restaurants.

According to their website, overly faded men's tank tops, flip flops, baseball caps, visors and jades with holes or tears below the hips are not permitted to be worn inside main dining areas or specialty venues .

Overall, Norwegian is adopting a more casual dress code on all of its ships. However, in specialty restaurants, Norwegian encourages a high sense of dress and style: dress smart and casual in our more upscale specialty restaurants. For women, this includes pants or jeans, dresses, skirts and tops. For men, this is jeans or pants with a collared shirt and closed shoes. Children 12 and under are welcome to wear shorts in all of our restaurants. »

NCL also offers fun and exciting themed evenings on board its ships on select itineraries. Whether you want to attend their White Hoty Party in an all-white outfit or dress to the nines for “Norwegian's Night Out,” you have plenty of options for immersing yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of Norwegian themed parties.

Some of my favorite parties on board have been at their White Hot Party, sometimes called Glow Party. This is a themed party where everyone on board dresses in white or neon colored clothing and can dance the night away either on the upper deck of the Spice H2O or in one of the other great places on board.

My experience and suggestions on what to wear

From my experiences on board, everyone dresses relatively casually. But for guests who want to dress a little more formally, that's more than acceptable too!

For Caribbean itineraries, most guests will wear beachwear such as shorts, sundresses, colorful prints, Hawaiian-style shirts, and sandals. For cold weather itineraries, such as Northern Europe or Alaska, warm clothing and layers such as sweaters, rain jackets or boots are a great choice.

On my Caribbean cruises, I tend to pack items like sundresses for the evening, as well as blouses and shorts or a skirt for the afternoon. Of course, a swimsuit is an essential piece of clothing for any warm-weather cruise itinerary, and when traveling to the Caribbean, I tend to pack at least two different ones. Packing two swimsuits ensures you always have one on hand for a day at the pool or a snorkeling excursion.

For my Northern Europe cruise, I packed several sweater dresses, leggings, sweaters, and boots. Of course, heavier coats and rain jackets can also be essential items for a cold weather itinerary.

I recommend that you take some time before your cruise to properly prepare your luggage. Especially for longer cruises, it can be important to think about what you might need or want during your trip. Packing items that are easy to fold can also be a good idea, as this will help reduce the amount of space items take up or cause annoying creases on your clothes.

I usually start packing at least a week before my cruises. Although it may seem like a long time, starting the packing process early gives you plenty of time to do laundry and do last-minute shopping for items such as toiletries.

Suggestions on what to pack to make your trip enjoyable

I've learned that there are certain items that I consider essential for any cruise trip, while others that I haven't needed during my sailings.

Often, packing at the last minute can lead to overpacking. Indeed, the stress of pre-trip logistics can lead to throwing more items into your bags than you might actually need during your cruise.

Some non-clothing items that I always make sure are in my luggage include:

A small first aid kit complete with vitamins and possible medications,

At least one swimsuit, no matter the route!

At least one pair of nicer or dressier shoes for dinner and nights out

A pair of comfortable walking shoes for shore excursions

A water bottle

A small bag, like a tote or shoulder bag, to carry things like a phone or camera, a Kindle or book for relaxing mornings, a printout of any important documents, and of course, your passport.

(Be sure to pack a warm jacket or two for cold weather cruises!)

Regardless of the cruise itinerary, passengers will need to bring their passport. Some cruise itineraries accept a birth certificate instead of a passport. This is not the case for all crossings, however. For this reason, it is essential that all Norwegian Cruise Line passengers have their passports ready.

Other miscellaneous items you may want to bring include a Polaroid camera for unique souvenir photos, a journal, and extra cash for souvenirs you might find during your trip.

Bag and luggage details

As for baggage requirements, Norwegian Cruise Line says all luggage carried on board must be able to pass through the x-ray machines, measuring approximately 24 high and 18 wide.

Of course, it is recommended to carry important items such as medications, personal documents, jewelry, breakables, and other valuables with you. You might also consider bringing an extra set of clothes for the first evening on board.

For longer crossings, I will bring a larger suitcase, the size of a checked bag you would use on an airline flight, and a carry-on bag such as a gym bag or backpack containing items important items such as travel documents and electronics inside.

(Example of luggage packed for a two-week cruise for two people)

There are no restrictions on the number of bags or pieces of luggage passengers can bring on board for their Norwegian Cruise Line voyage. However, I recommend trying to pack relatively strategically and minimally.

Often, Norwegian cabins are rather small, and while they usually have plenty of storage space for clothes and other items, they can feel cramped or overwhelming if there are tons of luggage.

For this reason, I recommend not overpacking, as it can lead to travel stress trying to manage a plethora of items during your trip. Packing strategically will help you feel confident in the items you pack and reduce any need to manage a large amount of luggage.

Packing for a Norwegian sailing trip can be child's play!

(Don't forget your passport and travel documents on your next cruise!)

Packing for your first trip can be intimidating. However, Norwegian does a great job of offering its Freestyle Cruising style that allows guests to dress as casual or sophisticated as they want.

I hope these NCL dress code tips and information help passengers get the most out of their next cruise vacation.

Packing for a cruise, whether it's your first time or your 100th can be exciting, because it means it's almost time for your trip!

