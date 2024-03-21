Fashion
UCF men's basketball season ends with loss to South Florida in NIT
The UCF Knights men's basketball team's season ended bitterly, with a loss to their I-4 rivals, the South Florida Bulls, 83-77, in the first round of the 2024 edition. SLOW. After falling behind by 14 in the first half, the Knights staged a furious comeback to cut the lead to two, but they were never able to take the lead.
So what went wrong? Let's review the key points.
Three-point shot
After the game, head coach Johnny Dawkins said shooting had never been the team's strength. It was visible.
The Knights shot 36% from the three-point line. Many of those misses came at times when a field goal was needed or could have given them the lead.
The Bulls' three-point shooting was the exact opposite. They shot 54.2 percent from beyond the arc, and many of those shots came when it looked like the Knights were gaining momentum. It just felt like the Bulls couldn't miss.
After the game, Bulls Jose Placer said the team was confident in their ability to score three points heading into the game.
You just have to trust yourself, Placer said. We talk about it all the time. Playing this game, playing for each other. and when we do that, we tend to shoot the ball pretty well.
Free throw struggles
This is something the Knights have done a lot of this season and, like every time before, it's the main reason they lost.
The Knights were only 12/23 from the line. The Bulls' three-point percentage was better than the Knights' free throw percentage. Given how close the game was in the second half, those missed free throws made a big difference.
Coach Dawkins said he felt the free throws were the main cause of the loss.
This is killing us, Dawkins said. For me, if you want to mention what the ball game is, it's the ball game.
And now?
This loss ends the season and there are so many questions heading into the offseason.
When asked how he would remember this season, Knights Jaylin Sellers said he thought the team was unsuccessful. The team lost a lot of close games that they could have won, and this was one of them. They showed they can compete in the Big 12, but it will take more to win. But what exactly do they need? Better players, more financial support?
Then there's the question of Coach Dawkins. He has one year left on his contract and there has been no news that he has received an extension. He did a good job with this team this year and many other universities would love to have him. So what's going on with him? Is he coming back or was this his last match?
One thing we know is that sellers will come back. And he said one of the reasons he did this project was because of Dawkins.
When I look into his eyes, I see myself, Sellers said. And I'm pretty sure he sees a little bit of me in him. Just being able to make him believe in me. and I can get very emotional when I talk about it.
Sellers' return is a huge win for next year's team, but there are still many questions about this remaining team.
The 2023-24 UCF Knights men's basketball season should be remembered as a successful first year in the Big 12. Before this year, they were projected to finish last in basketball's most competitive conference university. Instead, they faced talented opponents, beat four ranked teams and made a playoff tournament. None of this was planned, and it gives this program something to build on.
There are many questions that cannot be answered at the moment. Until then, Knight fans should try to forget this painful loss and wait for October.
