30 Best Fashion Deals From Amazon's Big Spring 2024 Sale
Amazon's big spring sale is finally here! That means it's time to upgrade your wardrobe with flowy dresses, comfortable shoes and bright accessories that will elevate any look.
Essentials like jeans and sandals are making an appearance again, and we've added some sneaker options to keep your fitness goals afloat. Additionally, you can shop for must-have items like straight-leg jeans and loafers that will keep you feeling prepared for the warm weather. Here are the best deals on denim, shoes, dresses and accessories to make your style more versatile and functional.
Best Denim Deals on Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Levi's classic straight jeans
It's time to don some white clothes and add a little boldness to your spring look. This pair has over 7,600 positive reviews for its fit and great quality. You can then take advantage of an impressive 73% discount!
High-waisted denim mini skirt
Even though micro skirts are trendy, we like to keep them a little below our hips. Get this denim skirt for 33% off and pair it with your favorite tank top. Customers say this one has plenty of room and stretches.
Oversized Button Down Jacket
Stay warm on cold mornings with this denim-inspired jacket. It features fringed details and is light enough to wear as a layer. The style comes in several colors and customers say it runs a bit large.
Oversized mid-length denim jacket
Looking for an everyday denim jacket? This one is long enough to cover your waist and has plenty of pockets to store your essentials.
High-waisted wide-leg jeans
If skinny jeans aren't your thing, opt for this style with flair. Literally! Loose legs can be paired with boots and heels for a feminine approach.
Levi's 311 shaping skinny jeans
Save 44% on these shoppers-loved skinny jeans. According to the brand, they have a mid-rise fit and are made with both cotton and spandex for a comfortable, stretchy feel.
Best Clothing Deals Amazon Big Spring Sale
MangoPop Sleeveless Scoop Neck Tank Bodysuit
This bodysuit is made from 5% spandex, so you can expect a stretchy, streamlined feel. Pair it with your favorite skirts, shorts or pants.
Amoretu Short Sleeve T-Shirt
If you're hoping to stock up on basics, you can score this loose white tee for 20% off. Reviewers rave about the quality and softness of the shirt.
Shaperx Scoop Neck Bodysuit
This shapewear bodysuit can be worn alone with your favorite pants or skirts. Thanks to the thong at the back, you don't have to worry about unwanted lines.
PrettyGarden Off Shoulder Jumpsuit
This combination is popular with flight attendants, and for good reason. It features an easy-on design and doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, making it the perfect travel outfit.
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants
Black leggings are a wardrobe staple; You really can never have too much, can you? Get this Shop TODAY Wellness Award-winning pair for 33% off.
Ermonn crochet cardigan sweater
According to the brand, this crochet cardigan is lightweight with an oversized design, making it perfect for in-between seasons. And it’s available in tons of colors from over 20!
Best Shoe Deals Amazon Big Spring Sale
Dream Pairs Leather Penny Loafers
Everyone needs at least two pairs of loafers in their wardrobe. This model comes in six different colors and exudes elegance thanks to the gold details on the upper.
Flat sandals with cork insole
Keep your daily walks comfortable with these flat sandals. The simple design will go well with most casual pieces.
Hey Dude Wendy – Chambray loafers
According to the brand, these shoes are extremely light and flexible. The simple, slip-on design also makes it a good shoe option for airports and times on the go.
New Balance Women's Fresh Foam
Keep moving with this new design from New Balance. The pair provides good arch support and comfort that will help you withstand long walks.
New Balance 608 V5 Elliptical Trainer
In case you didn't know, “dad shoes” are in and you can score this classic New Balance find for over 30% off. They have over 33,000 ratings on Amazon, with reviewers raving about how comfortable they are. “These shoes go with the majority of my outfits. They are very cute and I get a ton of compliments on them! They are comfortable for walking long distances, like 5+ miles around a theme park in Florida ” wrote one Amazon reviewer.
Adidas Ozelle Running Shoes
With a chic appearance and comfortable construction, these running shoes can be worn for many activities. They provide support for long trips and will pair perfectly with most outfits.
Crocs Women's Low Top Wedges
If you're going on a getaway, make sure to pack comfortable sandals. These wedges are comfortable and extremely lightweight. “They effortlessly elevate any outfit, whether it's a casual day or a more formal occasion,” added one shopper.
Sam Edelman Yaro Dress Sandal
This classic heel will be perfect for upcoming formal occasions, including wedding season. The brand has tons of colorways with options on sale for 41% off.
Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Dress Deals
Anrabess Summer Casual Sleeveless Round Neck
If you want a versatile dress, this one is a great addition. It can be worn to the beach, to work or to the airport. It's not only flowy, but it also has pockets to keep things accessible enough.
Belongsci bell-sleeved straight dress
The bell sleeves really elevate this dress for a chic touch. It comes in 30 colors and patterns for any time of year, from earthy hues for fall to pastel hues for spring.
Loose casual beach dress
Looking for a lounge dress that looks chic without looking too casual? This maxi dress is vibrant and will only attract good vibes.
PrettyGarden summer long dress
The brand offers more than 20 colors in this long ruffled dress. It features a fitted, stretchy bodice for flexibility and adjustable straps. Buy it now while it's 30% off.
Bohemian style floral wrap long dress
For warmer days when you want to look polished, opt for a polka dot dress. The asymmetrical construction flows elegantly and features a flattering silhouette.
Best Accessories Deals Amazon Big Spring Sale
Shoulder belt bag
If you're looking for a viral belt bag, this is an affordable style that fits the bill. It also has a shoulder strap and a spacious interior to hold all your essentials.
Valloey Rover initial necklaces
Whether you're looking for a gift or need new jewelry, this initial necklace is the perfect addition to your spring looks.
Trendy sunglasses 2024 SOJOS
If you're looking for a new pair of sunglasses for the season, you can score these shopper-favorite sunglasses for $13. The frames come in nine colors and have nearly 25,000 five-star ratings. “These glasses are lightweight and provide excellent eye protection from the sun. They are flattering on the face and I love them as much as some of my others that I paid a lot more for,” one reviewer wrote.
18K Yellow Gold Plated Tennis Bracelet
You can never go wrong with a fancy bracelet. It's shiny, sparkly and the clasp is very secure. “It's small enough to look real and the quality is great,” said one reviewer.
17KM Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings Set (Set of 6)
Add a touch of elegance to your outfit with this set of affordable earrings. You'll get six different styles to pair with your favorite spring outfits.
Small Telena shoulder bag
Whether you're looking for a new everyday bag or a travel purse, this best-selling crossbody bag is both chic and functional. It features a reversible strap for your favorite shoulder, interior pockets to hold your essentials, and even a hidden anti-theft pocket.
