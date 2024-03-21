Dress up as a Disney princess for mother-daughter afternoon tea | Homes and lifestyle





Moms and daughters of all ages are invited to join the Lompoc City Employee Development Association's (EDA) Third Annual Mother-Daughter Afternoon Tea, 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, at the Dick Dewees Center, 1120 W. Ocean St. The theme is a Disney Princess Tea Party, and attendees are asked to wear outfits fit for royalty. The event will be highlighted by appearances by the five EDA Flower Festival Queen candidates and the guest of honor, 2019 Flower Festival Queen candidate Kailyn Chui. Chui will sing with all the princesses at tea. The afternoon will also feature games, photo booth opportunities and activities. The tea is a fundraiser for EDA scholarships and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the EDA queen candidate and four of the Festival of Flowers queen candidates. Advance ticket purchase is required for the popular event and tickets will not be sold at the door. Ticket prices are $25 for adults; $15 for the first child; $10 for additional children in the adult's immediate family. To purchase tickets, see Dorine Fabing or Lori Agbodike at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza, or Shandee Vega or Alma Lopez at the Lompoc Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut St. Last day of sale for tickets Tickets are May 10, or sooner if they sell out. out. For more information, call 805-875-8239 or 805-875-8287.

