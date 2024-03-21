Sydney Sweeney Endorses the Corporate-Core Trend in a Black Blazer Dress





Sydney Sweeney is an underrated style star who constantly provides the public with much-needed sartorial inspiration. After attending the GLAAD Awards in a Miu Miu dress and making a few press stops for her upcoming film Immaculate, the actress takes a break from the red carpet to deliver imitable style moments on the streets of New York. Sweeney's latest outfit, for example, offers a contemporary take on 2010s fashion with a futuristic take on business casual. Tuesday evening, the Anyone but you The star was seen leaving Midtown hotspot The Ivy Room in a head-to-toe black outfit. While it might not sound like a groundbreaking moment in street style, the young actress upgraded the classic monochrome look with a corporate twist. Sydney Sweeney steps out in a monochrome workwear-inspired outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images) Her outfit included a long-sleeve, V-neck mini dress, look 15 from Versace's Spring/Summer 2024 collection. With its slightly cinched waist, front pockets and long front zipper, Sweeney's dress resembled a boardroom-ready blazer and gave an extra level of gravitas to her street style outfit. Styled by Molly Dickson, her outfit was completed with Versace's Medusa '95 mini tote bag, pointed cat-eye sunglasses and Gianvito Rossi's 105 kitten heels. Another look at Sydney Sweeney's workwear-inspired look. (Image credit: Getty Images) Versace – Short fitted dress with long sleeves Alice + Olivia – Kyrie Tuxedo Skirt Romper Good American diving blazer 2.0 Sweeney isn't the only star reviving the out-of-office (or, as some might say, corporate) workwear look: Jennifer Lawrence is a notable fan of the professional aesthetic, often calling on button-downs. down shirts, ballet flats, pleated front pants and his best blazers to get the job done. In November, Jennifer Lawrence attended a Saks Fifth Avenue and Christian Dior party in a polished, promo-worthy outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images) Sweeney isn't the only one to spruce up his all-black outfit, either. The foolproof outfit has been revisited time and again, most recently with Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner, who have all refreshed their monochrome looks by experimenting with textures and silhouettes. Jenner, in particular, put a sexy spin on the colorway while recently celebrating the fourth release of her clothing brand Khy. She wore the new pieces from the collection: a cutout tube top with matching flared bottoms and strappy sandals. Marie Claire email subscribers get insights on fashion and beauty trends, celebrity news, and more. Register here. Kylie Jenner wears head-to-toe Khy in Santa Monica, California. (Image credit: Backgrid) But back to Sweeney: Not only did the actress embrace an office-friendly aesthetic, she also demonstrated how to pull off an all-black work look from day to night. In what way precisely? Pairing her blazer-style dress with clever accessories, all of which give off a sultry vibe. Next time you're planning a quick work-to-dinner look, consider taking inspiration from Sweeney. Manolo Blahnik Bb 90mm suede pumps Jimmy Choo Addy 52mm Cat Eye Sunglasses Mansur Gavriel Mini candy bag

