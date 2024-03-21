Recap of the best looks from the Oscars – The Miscellany News

This year's Oscars recognized the best in cinema of 2023 and brought together an impressive number of past winners to celebrate the nominees and their achievements. The ceremony, while still lengthy, felt more personal and touching than those in recent years, and the camaraderie shared between the cast and creatives shone through the speeches. While I have a lot of thoughts and feelings about who ended up taking home statues, I chose to ignore my disappointing and incorrect ballot this year and focus instead on fashion. The red carpet kicked off particularly early this year and brought a refreshing array of bold looks and a commitment to personal style. Four people stood out to me and delivered impressive conclusions to a whirlwind awards season.

Emma Pierre

I have to start with Emma Stone, who won her second Best Actress award. The votes were likely split between her and the equally deserving Lily Gladstone, so the chances of Stone's dress making its way onto the stage were high. An actor being favored to win an award always interests me from a fashion perspective, as it usually results in them playing it safe with their appearance, trying to be as comfortable and timeless as possible. Which is why I was pleasantly surprised when Emma Stone opted for a seafoam green jacquard Louis Vuitton dress with a dramatically oversized peplum and a stunning large diamond and sapphire necklace. She also darkened her hair for this rug and chose natural, clean makeup, highlighting her features. Overall, she delicately created a look that was true to her personal style while nodding to the costumes and aesthetic of the role she was nominated for, Bella Baxter. Stone set the tone for the night, choosing an ethereal, pastel color juxtaposed with a structurally bold silhouette. It was the first time in a long time that I felt that Louis Vuitton, one of the leading brands when it comes to ambassador offerings, rose to the occasion and hit the mark tonally. The dress gained even more attention when Stone announced to the crowd after receiving her award that it was broken in the back, solidifying the dress in the Fashion Hall of Fame.

Carey Mulligan

I rarely find a black dress really interesting on a carpet, but Carey Mulligan's archive Balenciaga recreation was stunning. Mulligan and her stylist Andrew Mukamal, who also dresses Margot Robbie and Billie Eilish, have consistently curated stylish looks for this awards season, and this dress is the perfect example of saving the best for last. Mulligan kept her hair sleek and modern in a jaw-grazing bob and let the dress speak for itself. The bodice is a simple strapless sweetheart neckline and hugs her figure until it curves tightly at her knees, fanning out in a mountain of white tulle with the black velvet draped from an elongated, scalloped edge . Opera gloves as accessories have grown in popularity over the past few years, so much so that most of the time they seem unnecessary and distracting. This look, however, uses these elements to add continuity and drama to the dress; they enhance its form and elegance rather than attracting attention. This modern interpretation of classic design proved that you can still be interested in simplicity and that the variety of textures can be as stunning as a bold color or pattern choice.

Florence Pugh

Stepping away from the Dune: Part Two press tour to remind everyone that she's actually in Oppenheimer, Pugh also ditched the comfort of her usual Valentino dress. Instead, she turned to bold and modern fashion house Del Core for one of the most interesting yet elegant looks of the evening. The dress, from the waist down, is a flowing metallic silver, a popular shade for nighttime, dotted with teardrop beads that blend seamlessly into the totally unique bodice covered in the same translucent gemstones. The top is fitted perfectly in a low V-neck that curves into a slight structure adjacent to the peplum that hugs her waist. The corset-shaped bodice features floaty, raised straps, reminiscent of Emily Blunt's Schiaparelli look. However, Pughs is more delicate and gives balance and intrigue to the whole dress. Stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray completed the look with a plunging snake-inspired Bulgari necklace complemented by Pugh's shaggy, tousled bleached bob, inspired by Madonna. The dress was a welcome departure from the classic brands that rule Oscars fashion, giving Pugh the opportunity to maintain her completely original, feminine and daring style while still taking risks. The overall aesthetic of the dress is particularly Oscar-worthy while also subtly nodding to the sci-fi aesthetic she brought to the Dune: Part 2 lineup of looks she's sporting.

Colman Domingo

While I always appreciate a well-cut suit on a red carpet, the monotony of menswear can definitely get tiring. That is, until Colman Domingo arrived. Although he's been a fixture in the acting community for decades, recognition for his role in Rustin made Domingo a red carpet regular and cemented him as, perhaps, the best dressed man Of the history. He works with stylist duo Wayman and Micah and seems to have the whole fashion world at his fingertips, curating a range of stunning brands throughout the season. For the Oscars, he tapped Louis Vuitton, recently helmed by Pharrell Williams, for a custom tuxedo that had style, embellishment and the perfect combination of Western and Old Hollywood influence. The jacket itself is double-breasted with detailed buttons and a bow tie secured with a dazzling brooch. The pants are flared just enough to stay fitted and proportioned, and the look is completed with gold toe cap cowboy boots. He wears an Omega watch and David Yurman bracelets and rings, a level of accessorization that feels sophisticated and completely natural for Domingo. While most of the most daring men's looks quickly turn to the performative or costume-y, Domingo has proven to be the case study for remaining chic, confident and fashion-forward, but never boring.