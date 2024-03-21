Artist Profile: Finn O. Glew 25 on Disrupting Gender Norms with Commodore Scott | Arts





Walking past the Fabrication Lab, nestled within Harvards Science Center, passersby can often find Finn O. Glew ’25 meticulously working on pieces for his own fashion brand. Driven by a passion for entrepreneurship and sustainability, Glew is dedicated to fighting toxic masculinity and environmental degradation by creating a high-impact business. This personal mission transformed into the creation of his brand, Commodore Scott. Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Commodore Scott offers consumers T-shirts and hoodies in pink and white colors, breaking the mold of colors traditionally offered in men's fashion. Commodore Scott strives to incorporate traditionally feminine colors into his designs, Glew said. Since the Great Male Renunciation of the 18th century, men's fashion has rejected dynamism and elaborate shapes, leaving these design elements solely to women's fashion. Later, in the 20th century, advertising campaigns inadvertently made pink a feminine color. Since then, marketing campaigns have further reinforced this idea, and pink is still generally associated with femininity today. Glew explained that Commodore Scott allows men to break free from rigid cultural constraints, reintroducing dynamism and color into menswear; At Commodore Scott, pink is for everyone. Recent years have seen a growing shift in general consciousness around the movement to break down these gender norms and challenge what defines masculinity. While the once-rigid conception of sexist clothing is slowly being dismantled, such efforts are most often only seen in high fashion and celebrity culture, as seen by Harry Styles when he wore a dress on the cover of Vogue in 2020. The goal is simply to make things that are not made and to bring with that this message of [a] new man [a] a healthy man who can express himself, Glew said. Through its launches, Commodore Scott brings the movement to the average consumer by making this fashion more accessible. Through customer surveys, Glew learned that many men are going to the women's sections of stores in an attempt to find more colors and silhouettes. However, the search for clothing that suits them can be long and difficult. Commodore Scott fulfills this need and brings accessible and revolutionary fashion to the common man. Beyond its mission to redefine masculinity, Commodore Scott is also dedicated to sustainability and slow fashion, which focuses on improving the quality of clothing so it can last longer. In 2023, the fashion industry produced 97 million tons of waste, according to Royal Waste Services, Inc., and Glew is proud to reduce Commodore Scott's environmental impact. With the first collection handcrafted by Glew and all subsequent collections being limited and made by a master pattern maker, Glew takes a non-traditional approach to fashion production. Most recently, Glew developed a new product made from heavyweight fabric, offering customers a structured yet flowy top while maintaining an affordable price. This style will be something never seen before, Glew said. While Commodore Scott is currently e-commerce based, Glew is looking to expand into physical stores. In the future, Glew hopes to reach more consumers looking to make a difference with Commodore Scotts products. Although he didn't expect to create a fashion brand, Glew saw a gap in the fashion world and created Commodore Scott to fill it. Glew's message to all hopeful entrepreneurs, especially those with climate-friendly aspirations, is simple: doing it the hard way and doing it sustainably can work. Read more in Arts Artist Profile: Michael Van Valkenburgh and the Poetic Beauty of Brooklyn Bridge Park

