The second winter is weird, but fashion doesn't have to be





This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Pace chapter. If you're not from the Tri-State area or New England and go to school around here, you're probably confused by the idea of ​​a second winter. The second winter is what we think of as the transition period between winter and spring, where it's cold enough for a down jacket one day and warm enough for a tank top the next. It's a confusing time for fashion, especially if you're caught off guard by sporadic temperature changes. Here is a list of my basic outfits and clothing for a native Pennsylvanian who goes to school in Manhattan. Long skirts, little tops and cardigans This combo is one of my favorites and is extremely customizable. I love wearing a long, flowy skirt with a simple little top and tying it together with an intricate cardigan; this allows me to serve the most witchy looks while still having a little taste of fall, while incorporating the fresh, light vibes of spring. I also love being able to swap out the flowy skirt for a pair of jeans when it gets a little colder outside. I usually carry a tote bag with me just about everywhere I go, and this combo is elevated when I pair them together. Midi/maxi dresses Although I love summer dress season, I find myself reaching for heavier maxi and midi dresses for a little extra warmth this time of year. On colder days, I've even found myself layering a maxi skirt over a dress for that extra layer and to change up the whole outfit. This is another option I like to play with with cardigans and lightweight outerwear. Why sacrifice my warmth for a look when I can simply combine the two? Knit shorts and tops Knitwear is an absolute wardrobe staple, just ask my roommates who go through my closet and rarely come away with anything other than knitwear. I started getting interested in cute denim shorts with knit combinations. The knitting aspect of this combo is very varied, with options ranging from a cute cable knit sweater to a tank top or crochet halter top. This combo is ideal for those very sunny days when you want to go out to a park and forget about your responsibilities, or when you want to face them head on and stay warm and comfortable. Baggy jeans and short-sleeve top This is probably the most basic and simplest option here. When I'm feeling cute but don't feel like layering or wearing a dress, I choose a cute little off-the-shoulder top and a pair of loose jeans that I know are comfortable. I love it when my outfits allow me to feel the slight chill of the air while keeping me at a comfortable enough temperature, this combo is the most successful in that regard. Even looking for a pair of baggy jeans and an oversized t-shirt is a great option here. Comfort is always of the utmost importance. Flares and bell sleeves I have a flair for the dramatic (sleeves and jeans, in particular), and this combo is scratching my brain for '70s-inspired fashion. The combination of big bell sleeves and flared jeans isn't just for the 70s aesthetic. The exaggerated sleeves and cuffs give me that ripped look and make me feel like a million dollars. The aesthetic is simply stunning to look at and so easy and comfortable to wear. These are my personal favorites when it comes to navigating this strange time where the atmosphere can't make up its mind. These are all pieces and combinations that I love for my body type while still feeling comfortable when I need to get things done. I mix so many and love to experiment. That's really what I think, fashion.

