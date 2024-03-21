How Etsy Became a Vintage Goldmine for 'Palm Royale' Costume Designer

You can tell when a creative person has had fun with their work, just by looking Royal Palmthe frothy and delightfully twee comedy miniseries, premiering today on Apple TV+.

Costume designer Alix Friedberg was working on another project alongside Jean-Marc Valle when the Big little lies The director died in December 2021. So she suddenly found herself available when her colleagues Lies The old Laura Dern talked about a new series, a period comedy that Dern was producing about the Slim Aaronesque world of Palm Beach in 1969. I didn't even need to read the script, Friedberg says. Harper's Bazaar. It was like, Oh my God, yes, yes!

Friedberg found herself immersed in sunny 1960s South Florida, created by directors Abe Sylvia, Stephanie Laing and Tate Taylor, a world that was colorful, intoxicating and filled with joy. Ricky Martin plays a pool boy? Yes please! Carol Burnett as a socialite grande dame who awakens from a years-long coma? You bet! And Kristen Wiig as lead Maxine, living in a motel on the wrong side of the Lake Worth lagoon, trying to talk her way into the glitziest club in town? Sign us up!

The fashion is no less delicious. As Friedberg notes, Royal Palm is set in the era of Lily Pulitzer, cashmere twin sets and ladies bothered by nothing more than their martinis and their round of golf.

Much of the series is based on Juliet McDaniels' 2018 novel. Mr. and Mrs. American Piewas costumed in vintage designer clothes of the era. And perhaps the comedy's best punchline is that supermodel Kaia Gerbers' literal character, manicurist Mitzi, spends much of the 10 episodes in an old-fashioned nail tech smock and somehow makes it work. of another. And that, as we learn, is what Royal Palm the main thing is to take what you have and make it work.

Below, we ask Friedberg about the series, the first three episodes of which are currently airing.

What made this specific moment in the late 60s interesting to work on?

It was exciting, because there's so much documentation about that era in fashion, and the 1960s in general, but Palm Beach was kind of a bubble. We had the women's uprising, the counterculture and the anti-war movements in Los Angeles and New York, while Palm Beach was this untouched bubble of people bothered by nothing but their martinis and their round of golf. It's a fun and plastic company.

How did the research process go?

My appointment is always Western Costume Co. Library and Research Archives.where they have every magazine since the 1940s. We took our research from the magazine pages from the 1960s. We went to the society pages to see these real galas that were actually happening.

I often think of the tabloids of the 2000s and 2010s, and Who Wore It Best? articles. Do you think that costume designers 50 years from now will consider them as references?

I think so. Those who wear them best immerse you directly in the exact moment of fashion. And I think it's even becoming more and more encyclopedic, with social media documenting everything that's happening in fashion.

Are there any real world ladies from the 1960s who inspired your costumes?

Betsy Bloomingdale was a big star. There was also this woman of the world, Deeda Blair, who has just published a lifestyle book Before he figured out how to set a table and host a real dinner party, his entire life was about entertaining. We also looked to Marjorie Merriweather Post, who built the Mar-a-Lago mansion. We based Carol Burnett's character, Norma, on a lot of these types of characters.

Have you bought a lot of vintage for Royal Palm?

We've been very lucky in that there are still many vintage designer pieces in great condition from the 1960s. I would say 50 percent of our core distribution is vintage designer pieces, and the other 50 percent are made by us. The background characters are probably 90 percent vintage.

Where did you find all this vintage?

Etsy is an extremely good source. I don't know what we could have done without before! It brings together all the vintage stores in the United States on one platform. We received a lot from Los Angeles and Palm Springs.

Any vintage highlights that you were particularly happy to find?

We had so many dresses, so many. We had a gala or party in almost every episode, and each one had to feel different. Each woman also has her own theme. Kristin Wiig's character, Maxine, lives out of a suitcase in a motel in West Palm Beach, trying to get an invitation to the exclusive Palm Royale club, so she visits her great-aunt Norma and steals dresses from her, but all These dresses are a bit outdated, as Norma has been in a coma for a few years. There's this particular scene where Maxine walks into a pool in this vintage canary yellow chiffon Malcolm Starr dress. We needed three and ended up finding the exact dress online on Etsy. This canary yellow Malcolm Starr dress from the 60s and we had several originals.

Etsy did it!

Etsy revealed itself in a major way. There are many remarkable costumes. There's the one that Maxine wears in episode 10 and that we made from a 1967 Balenciaga pattern. We saw a taken from YouTube from this show, where the model comes down some stairs and takes off her cape, but it's not really a cape, it's a little bow at the neck, and it just reveals almost the same dress underneath. It was perfect for Maxine's character, it captured that silliness and exaggeration.

You have such an incredible cast on this show. But I have to ask: how was your collaboration with Kaia Gerber, a true high fashion model?

Her character is sort of on the fringe, a manicurist in West Palm Beach who is a therapist of sorts. She wears a manicure coat almost all the time. It's quite funny! [The character] I don't realize how beautiful she is and it's so obvious to everyone. She was great. Obviously, it's a breeze to dress a model that can work with whatever you throw at it.

You put Kaia Gerber in a blouse?!

Of all the women in the show, her costumes are the least fashionable. It's ridiculous.

What's it like dressing up as Kristen Wiig?

Kristen was phenomenal. She uses hook, line and sinker, she doesn't do anything halfway, and that's why she's so good. All the choices we made for Maxine were incredibly collaborative. She starts off as a doll, with lots of miniskirts, a spray tan, and very blonde hair. Sometimes you worry about clothes that have so many patterns and colors taking over a scene. But every costume we made, and we made hundreds each time, was useful and made so much sense for the scene and the character. Kristen loves clothes, color, she loves strange, asymmetrical cuts, but she also knows her character. She uses costumes and makeup as a real channel to get into her characters.

What was the most difficult costume to make?

There's a scene with some underwater shots of Maxine in a dress, so we made her an empire waist dress in a bright pink with lots of flowers. We used about 20 yards of muslin for each skirt, and it was a lot of fabric, a lot of layers, and we knew it wouldn't be the most comfortable to film underwater in 20 yards of muslin, but we knew how important it was. to see this skirt underwater move. Kristen was able to understand that her comfort came second to the beauty of this skirt underwater, and I love her for that.

Was there anything your actors tried to steal from the costume department?

We made Gucci shoes for Allison Janney's character that she always wanted to borrow.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

