Meet Rian Phin, the Internet's Favorite Fashion Essayist





Getty Images Rian Phin is currently one of the most prolific voices in the fashion world. Her online presence on YouTube, with oral dissertations on fashion shows, and on TikTok with short fashion analyses, has attracted thousands of followers to her content. Phin was drawn to men's fashion since elementary school, and growing up with the rise of the Internet, she was immersed in the nontraditional and subversive space of Internet fashion and online culture. At the peak of Rookie Magazine, founded by Tavi Gevinson, Phin first found her voice through blogging. She found herself talking to strangers about fashion on sneaker forums at a young age. This eventually led her to become a writer for the teen-oriented magazine in 2015. At that time, she was heavily influenced by Pharrell Williams and skateboarding, drawn to the avant-garde culture of authenticity and little to no respect for the status quo. It forces you to care about what people are doing, to make things happen and I feel like fashion is always a part of that. Article continues after video. @thatadult Wales Bonner FW24, Yasiin Bey and Black Futures – SOURCE Queer(ing) couture: Walter Van Beirendonck and the glorious bastardization of costume By Nicola Brajato, Jay Mccauley Bowstead Menswear Revolution, Kerane Marcellus Grace Wales Bonners “Spirit Movers” exhibition with MoMA Is A Meditation On Blackness and Grace Wales Bonner celebrates the opening of Spirit Movers at MoMA BY ZACHARY WEISS and The Peoples Party by Talib Kweli original sound – Rian His meeting with Tyler, the creator of MySpace, and the influence of Jasmine Alexandria, a black fashion blogger, left an indelible mark on Phin. Alexandria's alternative style and handmade jewelry ignited Phin's passion, shaping her approach to self-expression. As she began writing for Recruit Magazine, Phin channeled Alexandria's confidence. Phin attributes her affinity for fashion to her mother, an avid fashion enthusiast who earned the title of best dressed in college, and her grandmother, a skilled seamstress. We're from the South, so religious fashion and flamboyant clothing have always been instilled in us, she notes. Discovering Phins' YouTube channel while studying was a revelation for me, as his eloquence in dissecting fashion concepts deepened my understanding of the industry. From DIY blogs to full-length fashion essays, Phins' evolution as a content creator is remarkable. Her academic training in communications, supplemented by sociology and women's studies, enriches her discourse on fashion. Article continues after video. @thatadult Martine Rose FW24 Menswear – Style and personal authorship above all. Thanks to Martine Rose’s brilliant team for sharing this work original sound – Rian I always want to invest in reminding people to read, which is a way of forcing people to be literate, because fashion is considered cool, says Phin. I want people to invest in reading, in philosophy, and in a critical understanding of themselves. Drawing inspiration from diverse disciplines like music, history, science, and art, Phin crafts his perspective authentically, avoiding the trap of being the loudest voice in the room.

Phin's recent accolades, including invitations to major fashion weeks and exhibitions, underline his growing influence. During my stay in London last season at the exhibition 30 years of London fashionshe shared that her favorite thing about fashion is witnessing an artist's expression. I cried because these creators wore their hearts on their sleeves. I mean, it was an Alexander McQueen exhibit, so that's probably why I was crying, but seeing Wales Bonner and all these others in the room express to us what they feel, see and think he is important to say is such an honor. , said Phin As she continues to grow her platform, posting video essays and sharing small thoughts on TikTok, she wants to keep the information accessible. Although influencing is risky work, Phin does much more by encouraging fashion interests to be less superficial. In the future, she would like to have the opportunity to create a fashion media platform, write books on fashion theory or continue to be in line with her ideas. I want to remind people of the importance of finding themselves through fashion, that should be the focal point, not anything else; finding yourself, connecting with your spirit, your history and your future, says Phin.

