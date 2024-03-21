11-year-old designer shines at Kansas City Fashion Week





KANSAS CITY, MO. The creations of designers from all backgrounds will be exhibited from March 16 to 23 at Kansas City Fashion Weekincluding some works by an 11-year-old local designer. Brooklyn Franklin is the designer behind BK Smartz – Designs. Her passion for fashion began when she was 5 years old, when her grandmother introduced her to sewing. “I love fashion and I love sewing because there are so many different designs and sizes that you can make for certain people,” Brooklyn said. She said it takes “a lot of thought and hard work,” but she is dedicated to sewing fabrics and creating unique designs, one stitch at a time. To improve his craft, Brooklyn regularly takes lessons from Zoelee's Fabric and Sewing School while balancing school, beauty pageants, and modeling. I'm proud of her. She's successful, hard-working and creative,” said Zoelee Donnell, owner of Zoelee's Fabric & Sewing School. “She wasn't afraid to try anything. When it comes to machines and bosses, nothing can stop it.” Brooklyn's style has captivated the attention of many, leading to her line taking the stage at KCFW. “A lot of mixed emotions,” Brooklyn said. “I'm 11 years old and I've never seen another 11 year old draw pictures. [at] this age.” The aspiring fashionista plans to move to the East Coast when she's older, and she said she draws influence from designers like Vivienne Westwood. I want to move to New York and go to fashion school,” she said. “…You can do whatever you want.”

