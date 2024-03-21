Camden County Students Receive Free Prom Dresses, Tuxedos and Accessories in Annual Pageant

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ (CBS) — Just in time for prom season, Camden County officials are taking the stress out of students searching for the perfect dress. The county held its second edition Say yes to the prom dress gift Wednesday.

There were at least 500 glamorous dresses to choose from, and girls grabbed as many as their arms could hold, looking for the one that would perfectly complement their body and style.

“I'm looking for something outside the box, not a regular prom dress,” said Haddonfield High School student Molly Patton.

The Say Yes to Prom Dress Contest is sponsored by the Camden County Sheriff's Office, Camden County Prosecutor's Office, Camden County Board of Commissioners, Camden County Department of Corrections and the Camden County Police Department.

Each agency had volunteers who served as personal consultants to the students.

Everything from dresses and shoes to accessories and even tuxedos were free and all were generously donated by residents and businesses in the community.

“It's the difference between going and not going with some kids,” said Lt. Sharon Grate-Hameen with the Camden County Sheriff's Office. “Parents expressed that without it, they didn’t know what they would do. [But] we have $300-$400 dresses here for free.”

The ball competition continues Thursday from 3-7 p.m. at the Camden County Boathouse.

