Rubies welcomes Tom and Jerry to its range of toddler costumesToy World Magazine





Kids can dress up as Tom the Cat or Jerry the Mouse from the iconic animated comedy first created in 1940. Marking the next step in the evolution of its partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, Rubies launches new costumes inspired by the iconic animated comedy Tom and Jerry. Rubies Tom and Jerry toddler costumes both feature a cozy plush jumpsuit with a removable tail and helmet, allowing little ones to embark on the action-packed adventures of a smart mouse or an intriguing cat all year round. Fran Hales, Head of Portfolio and Marketing at Rubies, commented: “We know that Tom and Jerry has been loved for generations and is one of the world's best-known animated films, and has remained so for over 80 years. years. We are thrilled to introduce this iconic cat and mouse duo to our portfolio. Officially licensed Rubies toddler costumes are available now at fr.rubiesmasquerade.com for professional customers. Readers are advised to contact a member of the Rubie's customer service team to learn more. The announcement follows the unveiling of a new collaboration with Care Bears for the role-play and dress-up specialist. In February, Rubies announced the launch of the new Care Bears costume collection for EMEA. The vibrant collection features iconic characters including Cheer Bear, Good Luck Bear and Grumpy Bear, which are now available as Comfywear onesies. Our new Care Bears costume collection adds another fan favorite to our portfolio. Many of us grew up loving these beloved bears, and the new line adds a modern style to the characters' nostalgia, said Fran Hales, head of portfolio and marketing at Rubies, at the time of the announcement. We look forward to adding more Comfywear Onesies to the range, providing the perfect mix of costumes and clothing for consumers.

