10 of the Best Casual Dress Shoes for Men in 2024 | OPUMO Review

No men's shoe collection is entirely complete without a few pairs of formal shoes and a few pairs of sneakers. However, if you're looking for something that falls neatly between these two categories, you need men's casual dress shoes in your rotation right now. Borrowing sartorial details from the former and infusing them with everyday comfort from the latter, these are truly the best of both worlds.

But with millions and millions of brands, styles and silhouettes available, it can be difficult to find the perfect pair. Lucky for you, we've done the hard part and hand-picked some of the best casual dress shoes for men. From small indie labels like Oliver Cabell to heritage houses like Churchs and GH Bass, there's something for every budget here. So, let’s check them out!

10 Best Brands to Buy Casual Dress Shoes for Men

Myrqvist

To start, we need to talk about Myrqvist. Even though the Scandinavian brand has only been around for 8 years, it has managed to achieve more in that short time than most shoe companies do in their entire lifetime. This is largely thanks to its wide selection of casual dress shoe options. Whether you're looking for trendy yet functional brown suede loafers or boots, you'll find them all here.

Aurelien

Although Aurélien is probably most famous for his legendary jackets and knits, that doesn't mean you should overlook his casual dress shoes for men. Inspired by the Mediterranean and made in Italy, its City Loafer is one of its most popular silhouettes, and there's really no doubt as to why. Ideal for both concrete and real jungles, it is available in a wide variety of different colors. Plus, everything is extremely cheap.

Velasca

It's simply not possible to write an article about the best casual dress shoes for men without sending a special message to Velasca. In recent years, the Milanese brand has become the reference for many men. For what? Because no matter what type of shoes you're looking for, they'll have them. Discover the premium leather derbies which feature crepe rubber, and the Oxfords which replace the traditional sole in favor of Vibram technology.

Pini Parma

You'd be hard-pressed to find a clothing company that cares more about craftsmanship and artistry than Pini Parma. While the brand is known more for its perfectly tailored suits and impeccably tailored shirts, its shoe game is also on another level. Suede loafers, for example, feature flexible rubber soles that can be worn all day, every day, and they also offer a host of smart sneakers.

Arterton

Looking for something that's not your typical brogue or Chelsea boot? So stop what you're doing and take a look at Arterton, specifically Yearn Shoemaker's monk shoes. This model was first introduced in the 19th century, and although it has been around for a century or two, its overall aesthetic has remained virtually unchanged since. Split toe monks are the ones for you. They are incredibly unique and they are also made to order.

Clement

Kleman was once the brand your grandfather favored, but over the past couple of years, the French brand has become extremely popular among fashion-forward Gen Z. The nubuck leather shoes are all quite minimalist in their design, but they all sit atop chunky tractor-shaped soles, giving off an almost punk rock vibe. They also come in many different styles and colors, so you're bound to find a pair that complements your aesthetic.

Olivier Cabell

Whether it's loafers, driving shoes, or even classic tennis sneakers, Oliver Cabell offers one of the most diverse lines of men's casual dress shoes. Every stitch and cut has been carefully thought out, and something else to note is that whichever model you decide to go for, everything is made from some of the best materials on the market, so you know that they are built to last.

The church

There's nothing like a pair of Churchs shoes. Since the 1600s, the quintessentially British brand has become synonymous with fine footwear. And while it's certainly the most expensive, that's because absolutely everything has been lovingly handmade by some of the most skilled artisans in the business. If you're considering a pair, be sure to check out the legendary Icons collection. As you might already suspect, it really lives up to its name.

GH Bass & Co.

The moccasin is, without a shadow of a doubt, one of the most in-demand shoe styles, and it was invented by none other than GH Bass & Co in the late 1800s. However, even though the mainstay American is renowned for this timeless silhouette, it also makes countless other designs, and these are still made using the traditional methods of bench manufacturing and hand stitching. What's not to like?

Yuketen

And finally, we can't talk about the best casual dress shoes for men without mentioning Yuketen. Founded in 1989, the Japanese brand made a name for itself thanks to its incredibly well-made shoes. Almost every pair is handmade in the USA using the finest materials. But what sets the brand apart is that it's not afraid to have fun with its designs. For example, they make moccasins completely covered in faux fur and boat shoes decorated with fringes.

To find out more, check out our selection of the best black loafers.