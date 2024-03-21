Menswear Lovers Mourn Dries Van Noten's Retirement





\\As a billion-dollar global industry, fashion isn't quite the magic factory sometimes portrayed in the press. Yet it produces wizards. This is the case of Belgian designer Dries Van Noten, whose announcement this week of his intention to hang up his blouse and retire after 40 years with his eponymous brand sparked a wave of memories, notably from the from fashion professionals like the menswear experts interviewed below. Michel Gaubert, sound director: I did all of Dries' shows from 1999 to 2005, and what I admired was that he was a very strong voice of independence. He didn't belong to a major financial group, which meant that, like Rei Kawakubo or Rick Owens, he never needed to have a hit bag or a successful t-shirt. Its communication did not come through advertising but through its fashion shows. These were his only messages, which is why they were so well thought out and refined. Nick Sullivan, creative director, Esquire: A parade in Paris took place in this 19th century glass passageway filled with Indian shops. This was done along the arcade, and guests were crowded into chairs placed on either side, while locals did their shopping. At the end, Dries encouraged people to throw rose petals out of upper floor windows. It was one of those moments you never forget.

Mr. Gaubert: The shows made you wonder what happened to you after watching them. They never left you without feelings. Dries was very, very meticulous, it was always about these worlds that he would create. One of the first ones I worked on was in a greenhouse in the Bois de Boulogne. The day before, they discovered that the greenhouse door was not the green he wanted. They couldn't find the exact painting in Paris, so he sent for it in Belgium.

Justin Berkowitz, fashion director, Bloomingdales: What's interesting about Dries is how the worlds are brought together and the elements stylized in such an interesting way. His silhouettes are not necessarily the most scandalous. Yet whatever he does, he speaks to a wide range of references, to that spirit that interests you and to a taste that intrigues. He can choose a color taken from a painting by Francis Bacon or a pattern taken from a print by Vasarely. Josh Partner, fashion consultant: Driess clothes are emotional but never cutesy, sentimental but not nostalgic, embellished without being garish, cut without a harsh and dark side. He uses color like an interior designer, creating mental environments as much as a wardrobe. Mr. Sullivan: His trademark is this solid foundation of couture that he probably gets from his family's history in couture on which he superimposes all these references to fashion, design, art, travel. He uses a lot of Indian crafts, but I will never do an Indian collection. It's more subtle. Her goal isn't so much to transform people as it is to create clothes that make you feel more interesting than you probably are.

Josh Peskowitz, designer, Feit shoes: Fashion is not the same as technology or resource extraction. Brands grow too fast, in the hope that they will continue to grow. But our business is based on intangible assets. The real mystique is being able to build a world that people want to inhabit. Dries has been doing this for a very long time. Matthew Schneier, New York magazine food critic (and former New York Times fashion journalist): When, back in my salad days, I was trying to figure out what my style was while pretending I'd always known it, I discovered that Dries made the clothes I actually wanted. It was also the fashion show we wanted to attend, the store in Paris where everyone stopped the minute they dropped off their bags. Bruce Pask, senior editorial director, Neiman Marcus: You would jump in a taxi and say Quai Malaquais, stat! The store is this holistic vision of a retail experience, with lacquered walls, velvet sofas and real works of art. It reflects his vision of how menswear can be personal and , with offbeat colors and clashing patterns, but grounded in the basics. A khaki with a trench belt that wraps around the waist, an unstructured cotton jacket. Even if you like the fantasy of it, you can interpret his creations in a practical way. Mr. Snow: From now on, all luxury brands necessarily have art treasures to display in their stores. Dries discreetly hung a portrait of Van Dyck in his. Mr. Pask: He understands emotion and storytelling in fashion and over the years he has created this narrative arc from memorable moments. No one who was present will ever forget his men's show in 2016, when he walked on the inclined stage of the Palais Garnier opera house. Mr. Berkowitz: Guests entered backstage and sat backstage on stage, facing the house. The curtain was open on this beautiful golden room. You waited in silence, then suddenly the models walked across the proscenium through your magical field of vision. M Partner: The only shows that made me cry were probably Yohji Yamamoto and Dries.

