Kennedy Clinton Crowned Miss Lakeland Teen 2024, Focuses on Sustainable Fashion





In pageantry, people often spend thousands of dollars on their competition and appearance wardrobe. Durant High School senior Kennedie Clinton, who was crowned Miss Lakeland Teen 2024 on March 9 at the Lakelands Polk Theater, is proof that pageant queens can save money and the environment, while still winning titles. Her opening number ensemble included a pair of pants she found in her closet that she had owned for two years. She bought a bejeweled Zara top at Goodwill that was only $4 but was missing some sequins. This is not a problem for Clinton. I just glued on the missing glitter and made it sparkle more, she said. Her talent gown was one she purchased several years ago on Queenly, a second-hand site for gently used dresses that she wore when she competed in the Strawberry Festival Junior Royalty Pageant. Her evening dress was given to her last year when she was the queen of the 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival. Clinton spoke about her platform on her SustainableSmiles2024 Instagram channel. I posted a video explaining how I was able to stay sustainable with my fashion while still earning, she said. Clinton, who received a scholarship and will compete for the title of Miss Florida Teen on June 29 at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, is excited to take her platform to the next level of competition. “I’m really excited to continue to be sustainable at the Miss Florida level,” she said. Five certified Miss America judges crowned six contestants during the three-hour pageant, including Miss Lakeland, Miss Lakeland Teen, Miss Polk County, Miss Polk County Teen, Miss Swan City and Miss Swan City Teen. Contestants were judged based on a private interview (30%), physical fitness (20%), talent (20%), evening wear (20%) and on-stage questions (10%). ). Plant City resident and Florida Southern College student Emma Poole was named Miss Lakeland first runner-up. She also won the Peoples Choice award. For Poole, taking the stage at the Polk Theater was a full circle, having attended a Small College Basketball Hall of Fame tournament press conference two years prior where, as the only woman at the conference, she did not want to take speak and ask a question to the panel. It had been two years since that press conference, four years since I entered a pageant, and three years since I put on that dress, but it felt like it hadn't been a day, a- she declared. I feel more heard and affirmed than I have ever felt after a competition. Jennifer Chamberlain, executive director of Crowning Leaders, is excited that all the contenders are moving forward in the competition. I know they're going to do great, she said. We have suitors. Related Stories

