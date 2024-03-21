This $28 Dress Is So Flattering I'm Wearing It To All My Spring Events





My next calendar is basically booked until mid-June. On my list of special occasions to attend are a bat mitzvah, communion, 40th birthday party, and girls' night out, but luckily they are each with a different group of people. No overlap means I can easily wear a dress multiple times and save my wallet from total destruction, and I recently discovered a bestseller hidden in Walmarts. Free assembly collectionand it's only $28.

As soon as I came across Free Assembly – Ruched Waist Mini Dress and given its affordable price, I immediately added it to my cart. I grabbed it in the navy floral color, but it also comes in floral pink and black. While I initially had the latter in my cart as I tend to shy away from color and prints, I tried to embrace the season and move into my spring-inspired era.



Free Assembly Ruched Waist Mini Dress Walmart







THE the dress is made It's made from 100% cotton, so it's breathable as the temperature rises, but it feels more like a mid-weight material, ideal for cooler spring days and nights. It has a small button-down collar that I like to leave open as I prefer my clothes not to fit too snugly around my neck, but you can keep it closed if you prefer a more conservative look. The relaxed long sleeves with elastic cuffs also provide coverage and will keep me warm without a jacket or in air-conditioned rooms, since I'm almost always cold.

Very simple / Lauren Fischer



One of my favorite features of the dress, however, it is the gathered elastic waist. Since I'm only 5 feet tall, any top that doesn't define my shape can overwhelm my figure. I like the hourglass cut which doesn't feel too tight around my waist but still gives me a defined silhouette and adds a playful design to the dress. And one detail that's always worth mentioning is functional pockets, and this dress has two that are discreetly placed on the sides and deep enough to hold small essentials like my phone and lip balm.

For my casual events, I will wear the Free Assembly Dress with a pair of comfortable flats or low-cut sandals and dress it up a bit with wedge heels and jewelry for fancier affairs. If you prefer more length, you can also wear it below the knee. belted midi style. Now that I can wear this affordable and versatile piece to so many spring events, I'm purchasing even more of the brand's spring dresses to see me through the season. Check out my favorite picks below.



Free assembly belted midi dress Walmart









Free Assembly Belted Utility Midi Dress Walmart









Free Assembly Sleeveless Bias Slip Dress Walmart









Free Assembly Short Sweater Dress Walmart









Free assembly short shirt dress Walmart







