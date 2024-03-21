New fashion law guide tackles hot topics, including the growing power of influencers





Global Legal Post today launches the second edition of the Law Over Borders online guide to fashion law. Edited by Julia Holden, senior associate at Milan-based firm Trevisan & Cuonzo, Fashion Law features contributions from a range of leading firms from around the world, providing answers and insight into the law relating to the fashion industry in 20 key jurisdictions. It includes advice on effective legal protection of brands, rules for e-commerce and marketing, and how to navigate sustainability guidelines. The easy-to-use digital format allows readers to quickly assess how different jurisdictions approach common issues by comparing authors' responses to a series of carefully worded questions. Contributing firms include: Griffith Hack (Australia), ASTREA (Belgium), Mansur Murad Advogados (Brazil), Castrn & Snellman (Finland), Casalonga (France), Kroher Strobel (Germany), Tailored: Law & Business in the Fashion & Luxury Industry. and Sinanides and Sinanides (Greece), Bird & Bird (Hong Kong, Singapore and Spain), Remfry & Sagar (India), DFMG Solicitors (Ireland), Costinica & Asociados (Mexico), The Africa Fashion Law Services (Nigeria), LexNovia (Taiwan), Tilleke & Gibbins (Thailand and Vietnam), Shoosmiths (UK) and Debevoise & Plimpton (US). In his introduction, Holden writes that the fashion industry is impacted by increasingly pervasive digitalization, growing environmental awareness and the central role of consumers, as well as a growing regulatory environment around advertising, particularly in because of the surprisingly great power wielded by fashion influencers. She adds: “In addition to more traditional legal topics, these new hot-button issues have also been addressed with the same practical, fact-based approach that distinguished the first edition as a relevant and accessible resource. » The printed version of the guide will be officially launched at Luxury Law Summit in London, which takes place at the British Museum on June 11. Click here to read the guide online and here to pre-order the print and pdf versions, which will be available in April. For more information about the Law Over Borders comparison guide series, email [email protected].

