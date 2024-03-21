Fashion
Ready to tie: why are bows absolutely everywhere in 2024? | Fashion
WWhen an individual fry is wrapped in a bow, filmed and shared across the internet, it's a sign that something strange is going on with an age-old symbol of girlhood and femininity. Late last year, it wasn't just chips, everything from ice cubes to pickles to toilet paper rolls to golden retrievers to a bottle of antidepressants was embellished, carefully packaged with a single node and posted to TikTok, where in some cases they would. rack up millions of views.
It was a satirical conclusion to a year in which we arguably reached our peak. But the wave never reached its peak. As a New York Times trend analyst told the New York Times in September, after a bow-infused New York Fashion Week: If you had asked me if we had reached the top of the ribbon two months ago, I would have said yes. But it continues.
In 2024, and the age of TikTok, where trends are often over before they've actually started, the popularity of bows still shows no signs of waning: Pinterest predicts arc stacking The art of stacking bows upon bows on outfits, shoes, hair and jewelry will be one of the biggest trends of the year and bow videos on TikTok have been viewed over a billion times. At Milan Fashion Week in February, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons showed off shapeless shift dresses dripping with flat silk bows on the catwalk because, according to the show notes, they fundamentally re-evaluated what they call clichés of femininity.
It's a trend that emerged from the girlification of everything from girl math, girl dinners, and a hot girl summer that coincided with the rise of hyper-feminine fashion. Early pioneers included Sandy Liang TikTok is full of easy DIY tutorials for her stacked hair bows Shushu/TongAnd Simone Rocha, who pinned fanciful ribbon bows to models' faces like tears. But Viktor & Rolf went further by wrapping Jodie Turner-Smith in a giant bow for the Vogue World red carpet.
Disparaged for being bland and childish, loved by girls and schoolchildren; the knots remain everywhere, leaving even Prada wanting to know: why do they persist?
They represent a maternal whore-a derivative grunge aesthetic or a super pretty princess Simone Rocha or Ryan Lo, or even an elegant grown-up sensuality, depending on how you wear them, says the Los Angeles-based stylist. my name is Wade, which references directors and artists such as Sofia Coppola and Petra Collins as inspiration. She recently designed a collection of bow-filled frills for Heavenplayful clothing line Marc Jacobs, modeled by Pamela Anderson and Grimes.
Seeing the world through a female lens is comforting, she says. It helps us navigate and make sense of what it means to be a girl and a woman and the many different representations and contradictions that can exist within it.
A new generation of designers are subverting feminine motifs in order to challenge people's perceptions of what it means to be a woman. Take the buzzy, the punky Chopova Lowena when they choose to adorn their clothes with bows, you know the once-sweet decoration has shifted gears. The Anglo-Bulgarian brand threaded tartan ribbons over chunky knits and folkloric silver medallions tied onto a denim midi skirt with delicate bows.
Rei Kawakubo's protégé Kei Ninomiya recently made bondage-style tops from sturdy black rope; and label approved by Bella Hadid Kiko Kostadinovs bow boots and sneakers have become a cult favorite. Perhaps something new can be created for women by combining unconventional styles, say the brand's womenswear designers, twins Deanna and Laura Fanning.
On jewelry, bows are juxtaposed with something bolder. In the work of an Irish-Australian jeweler Leo Costelloe, flowing arcs hang from hardcore chains to create a discourse on broader themes like femininity, gender and sexuality. As a queer person, he says, a lot of the work comes from introspection, and the arcs challenge the perception of strength as something physical and the idea that presenting yourself submissively makes you weak .
British designer Katie Roberts-Wood, whose clothes embrace bows and ruffles, also links femininity to strength. Although many symbols of women's clothing historically represent women being neglected, oppressed and seen and valued only as pretty objects and nothing else, I think this can be turned on its head in a modern fashion context. I like to think of these symbols being repurposed for our own means and for our personal expression, where the gender of the wearer is irrelevant, she says. Society at large may view this type of dress as silly or frivolous and inconsequential, but for those willing to exploit it, there is something magical, liberating, and even delightfully subversive about dressing up in this way.
But there's a conversation to be had around the recent popularity of bows, which has increased with the rise of coquette-core, a seductive, delicately feminine aesthetic centered on ruffles, lace, miniskirts, corsets and, of course , nodes that emerged in 2021. such as balletcore, Barbiecore and regency-core have drawn criticism for their hypersexualized innocence and encouraging women to dress for the male gaze.
For some, the bows have become a symbol of traditional wives and patriarchal oppression: a form of self-infantilization that comes at a terrible time as conservatism and hate speech grow among young men, as Gender pay gaps still exist and many women have been deprived of their positions. their reproductive rights. Fashion writer Rian Phin explains on
This isn't the first time the ribbons have sparked controversy. When they became a fashion item during the Rococo period in the 18th century, they were decried as a symbol of exorbitant wealth. Isabelle Moritzthe exhibition designer behind Untie the bow, now on display at the Fashion Institute of Technology museum in New York, explains that because the ribbons were woven one by one for a very, very long time, they became markers of status and consumption.
It was only with the invention of the power loom during the Industrial Revolution that ribbons became cheap to make and found their way into popular consciousness during the Victorian era. Moritz draws a parallel to what's happening today: The accessibility of bows and ribbons at local craft stores made them an easy trend to exploit, she says, which could have contributed to their dominance.
In the 1980s, the idea of the strong, powerful bow emerged at a time when women, who typically carried a single large bow, were positioning themselves to be more visible in politics and the workplace, Moritz says. The pussy-bow blouse became the women's equivalent of the men's suit and tie, since adopted by everyone from Margaret Thatcher to Michelle Obama and Melania Trump. Perhaps it is part of this political influence that adds to their power today.
But it doesn't always have to be that deep. Bows can just be fun, pretty, silly bows. In fact, Wade thinks that in 2024, the girlification of everything has somehow become this absurd, post-ironic inside joke.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/fashion/2024/mar/21/fit-to-be-tied-why-are-bows-absolutely-everywhere-in-2024
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Rani Mukerji Birthday: 5 Iconic Roles That Broke Bollywood Stereotypes
- UMaine, BU revives one of the best rivalries in college hockey
- Ready to tie: why are bows absolutely everywhere in 2024? | Fashion
- Reddit IPO: What you need to know about the company's debut
- A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Taiwan Taiwan News
- Hong Kong under the rule of Xi Jinping
- Mr. Emmet Walsh, Knives Out, Blade Runner Actor, Dies at 88 | Entertainment
- GUT's new ad makes fun of the legacy tech industry
- The possibility of a vice president is gaining ground with Donald Trump, reports NBC
- Coldplay, Sabrina Carpenter, Teddy Swims, Vampire Weekend and more to perform at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024
- Cleveland State Men's Tennis Ready to Open #HLTennis Play Athletics
- Enter Loewes Crafted World, a whimsical art and fashion exhibition, opening in Shanghai