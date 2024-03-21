Ready to tie: why are bows absolutely everywhere in 2024? | Fashion

WWhen an individual fry is wrapped in a bow, filmed and shared across the internet, it's a sign that something strange is going on with an age-old symbol of girlhood and femininity. Late last year, it wasn't just chips, everything from ice cubes to pickles to toilet paper rolls to golden retrievers to a bottle of antidepressants was embellished, carefully packaged with a single node and posted to TikTok, where in some cases they would. rack up millions of views.

It was a satirical conclusion to a year in which we arguably reached our peak. But the wave never reached its peak. As a New York Times trend analyst told the New York Times in September, after a bow-infused New York Fashion Week: If you had asked me if we had reached the top of the ribbon two months ago, I would have said yes. But it continues.

An image taken from a TikTok video by Trovlov where she ties a bow around everything from toilet rolls to pickles to wine glasses.

In 2024, and the age of TikTok, where trends are often over before they've actually started, the popularity of bows still shows no signs of waning: Pinterest predicts arc stacking The art of stacking bows upon bows on outfits, shoes, hair and jewelry will be one of the biggest trends of the year and bow videos on TikTok have been viewed over a billion times. At Milan Fashion Week in February, Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons showed off shapeless shift dresses dripping with flat silk bows on the catwalk because, according to the show notes, they fundamentally re-evaluated what they call clichés of femininity.

It's a trend that emerged from the girlification of everything from girl math, girl dinners, and a hot girl summer that coincided with the rise of hyper-feminine fashion. Early pioneers included Sandy Liang TikTok is full of easy DIY tutorials for her stacked hair bows Shushu/TongAnd Simone Rocha, who pinned fanciful ribbon bows to models' faces like tears. But Viktor & Rolf went further by wrapping Jodie Turner-Smith in a giant bow for the Vogue World red carpet.

Disparaged for being bland and childish, loved by girls and schoolchildren; the knots remain everywhere, leaving even Prada wanting to know: why do they persist?

Fancy a model with bows on her face at the Simone Rochas show in February 2023. Photography: Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

They represent a maternal whore-a derivative grunge aesthetic or a super pretty princess Simone Rocha or Ryan Lo, or even an elegant grown-up sensuality, depending on how you wear them, says the Los Angeles-based stylist. my name is Wade, which references directors and artists such as Sofia Coppola and Petra Collins as inspiration. She recently designed a collection of bow-filled frills for Heavenplayful clothing line Marc Jacobs, modeled by Pamela Anderson and Grimes.

Seeing the world through a female lens is comforting, she says. It helps us navigate and make sense of what it means to be a girl and a woman and the many different representations and contradictions that can exist within it.

A new generation of designers are subverting feminine motifs in order to challenge people's perceptions of what it means to be a woman. Take the buzzy, the punky Chopova Lowena when they choose to adorn their clothes with bows, you know the once-sweet decoration has shifted gears. The Anglo-Bulgarian brand threaded tartan ribbons over chunky knits and folkloric silver medallions tied onto a denim midi skirt with delicate bows.

Rei Kawakubo's protégé Kei Ninomiya recently made bondage-style tops from sturdy black rope; and label approved by Bella Hadid Kiko Kostadinovs bow boots and sneakers have become a cult favorite. Perhaps something new can be created for women by combining unconventional styles, say the brand's womenswear designers, twins Deanna and Laura Fanning.

On jewelry, bows are juxtaposed with something bolder. In the work of an Irish-Australian jeweler Leo Costelloe, flowing arcs hang from hardcore chains to create a discourse on broader themes like femininity, gender and sexuality. As a queer person, he says, a lot of the work comes from introspection, and the arcs challenge the perception of strength as something physical and the idea that presenting yourself submissively makes you weak .

Reevaluating the clichés of femininity, the Prada show at Milan fashion week. Photograph: Gabriel Bouys/AFP/Getty Images

British designer Katie Roberts-Wood, whose clothes embrace bows and ruffles, also links femininity to strength. Although many symbols of women's clothing historically represent women being neglected, oppressed and seen and valued only as pretty objects and nothing else, I think this can be turned on its head in a modern fashion context. I like to think of these symbols being repurposed for our own means and for our personal expression, where the gender of the wearer is irrelevant, she says. Society at large may view this type of dress as silly or frivolous and inconsequential, but for those willing to exploit it, there is something magical, liberating, and even delightfully subversive about dressing up in this way.

But there's a conversation to be had around the recent popularity of bows, which has increased with the rise of coquette-core, a seductive, delicately feminine aesthetic centered on ruffles, lace, miniskirts, corsets and, of course , nodes that emerged in 2021. such as balletcore, Barbiecore and regency-core have drawn criticism for their hypersexualized innocence and encouraging women to dress for the male gaze.

Political influence Margaret Thatcher in a pussy-bow blouse, circa 1980. Photograph: Tim Graham/Getty Images

For some, the bows have become a symbol of traditional wives and patriarchal oppression: a form of self-infantilization that comes at a terrible time as conservatism and hate speech grow among young men, as Gender pay gaps still exist and many women have been deprived of their positions. their reproductive rights. Fashion writer Rian Phin explains on

This isn't the first time the ribbons have sparked controversy. When they became a fashion item during the Rococo period in the 18th century, they were decried as a symbol of exorbitant wealth. Isabelle Moritzthe exhibition designer behind Untie the bow, now on display at the Fashion Institute of Technology museum in New York, explains that because the ribbons were woven one by one for a very, very long time, they became markers of status and consumption.

It was only with the invention of the power loom during the Industrial Revolution that ribbons became cheap to make and found their way into popular consciousness during the Victorian era. Moritz draws a parallel to what's happening today: The accessibility of bows and ribbons at local craft stores made them an easy trend to exploit, she says, which could have contributed to their dominance.

In the 1980s, the idea of ​​the strong, powerful bow emerged at a time when women, who typically carried a single large bow, were positioning themselves to be more visible in politics and the workplace, Moritz says. The pussy-bow blouse became the women's equivalent of the men's suit and tie, since adopted by everyone from Margaret Thatcher to Michelle Obama and Melania Trump. Perhaps it is part of this political influence that adds to their power today.

But it doesn't always have to be that deep. Bows can just be fun, pretty, silly bows. In fact, Wade thinks that in 2024, the girlification of everything has somehow become this absurd, post-ironic inside joke.