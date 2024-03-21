



What do you think is his greatest contribution to fashion?

Color, texture and print. Who should be the next creative director of DVN?

No idea. WHO will to be the next creative director of DVN?

No idea! 24KBor

Rapper, songwriter, Dries enthusiast What is your favorite memory of Dries Van Noten?

Man, when Michelle Obama arrested in Japan in the multi-colored peacock-style Dries coat, he was legendary. She's the most stylish First Lady ever, so of course she wears Dries Van Noten. What do you think is his greatest contribution to fashion?

Intrepidity. With trends coming in and out of style every 3-5 business days, it's great to see Dries unapologetically and consistently remaining authentic with her love for the dramatic beauty of color, pattern, and style. Who should be the next creative director of DVN?

Ciel Tanudiredja. [Ed. note: Tanudiredja is an Indonesian designer. Like Rogge, he attended the Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp and worked at Dries Van Noten before launching his own brand.] What is your favorite memory of Dries Van Noten?

12 years ago, I came to Paris for the first time and I didn't have a big shopping budget. So I went to Le Bon Marché and bought some Dries Van Noten pants on sale for around 300 euros. Imagine how many times they have been washed and dry cleaned in 12 years, but they are still the same as the day I bought them. Every time someone asks me what brand it is and I say Dries, they say: Of course. What do you think is his greatest contribution to fashion?

His men's clothing. From a customer perspective, I think he taught us how to dress. That's his biggest contribution: how to dress in a timeless, elegant way and not be boring while still looking super super classic. He is a teacher for me. Who should be the next creative director of DVN?

You cannot succeed Dries Van Noten, because there is only one Dries Van Noten. WHO will to be the next creative director of DVN?

When I read that the Spring-Summer 2025 women's collection would be made by the design team, I thought maybe it was going to be so good and they could keep the brand designed by the studio. Let's see. I don't think it should be a star name. Someone on his team should do the work to keep his morale up. Chris Black

How Long Gone co-host, GQ columnist What is your favorite memory of Dries Van Noten?

The Fall-Winter 2014 men's collection and photos of its crazy garden.

