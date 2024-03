Italian fashion designer Eleonora Falcone wins the SHEIN X Global Challenge 2024

Eleonore beat nearly 1,000 entries from more than 70 countries Bring home 10,000 euros in prize money, joins the SHEIN X Designer Incubator program LONDON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SHEIN, a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, is proud to announce that the winner of the SHEIN X Global Challenge 2024 is Éléonora Falcone Since Italy. With her collection “GLOWMANTIC”, Eleonora received some of the highest votes during the public voting phase of the challenge to qualify for the final, before impressing the judges by winning the title and prize money of 10,000 euros. “All of us on the jury were heartened to see so many applications from designers this year, and that they topped the list with 9 finalists. Eleanora's entry stood out from the start. When she presented his application, his inspiration and his justification to the final in Londonwe knew we had a brilliant fashion star in our midst,” said Julien Fourni, judge of the SHEIN which will definitely be a popular collection. Eleonora will be part of the SHEIN from product development to manufacturing, marketing, and supply chain logistics. SHEIN “We are very excited about what Eleanora will bring to the SHEIN X Designer Incubator program and the fashion industry!” said Molly Miao, Marketing Director, SHEIN. “Her a flair for design, technical skills and an understanding of commercial viability already in place her as A excellent fashion designate. With SHEIN's on-demand production model, global logistics experience and marketing expertise to support herwe expect high demand for the GLOWMANTIC collection when it goes live on SHEIN sites around the world. » The other nine finalists did not leave empty-handed. Juliana Cavalcanti de Siqueira Since Brazil won the Creativity Prize for her the ability of submission to tell a unique story, inspire confidence and celebrate individuality. from Japan Yuto Nomura received the Next Gen Award as a leading designer who embraces the meaning of innovation, with a collection that embodies the future of fashion. And Fungai Sarah Muzoroza from United Kingdom walked away with the Style Award, for her a perfectly curated collection, with just one outfit that embodies the Radiance theme. The winner of each of these categories was rewarded 5,000 euros. All other finalists walked away with 3,000 euros each. All finalists, including the winner, will have their SHEIN X Global Challenge 2024 collections produced and made available to SHEIN's 150 million users worldwide. In September 2023SHEIN has announced that a supplement 50 million US dollars will engage in the SHEIN X Designer Incubator program. This additional funding will bring the company's total investment in the SHEIN 105 million US dollars until 2028. Click to learn more about the SHEIN X Designer Incubator Program. SOURCE SHEIN

