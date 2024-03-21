Fashion
Shop 22 Best Fashion Deals From Amazon's New Big Spring Sales
You may only know Amazon for its Prime Day deals, but this year the online retailer is taking its markdowns up a notch by adding the first ever Big Spring Sale to the mix! And while there are plenty of rarely discounted cult products to shop, we couldn't believe all the massive discounts on some of our favorite fashion items. From March 20 to March 25, you can find many of the best fashion items shoppers love on sale — and our top 22 picks start at just $13!
Whether you're looking for a flowy spring dress, flattering new leggings, or summer sandals, we've found deep, jaw-dropping discounts on each one. They even include some of our favorite brands like Adidas, Levi's and more. Keep scrolling to discover the best fashion deals from the sale and check out our Shop with us page, where we will cover all kinds of sales from the big event!
Best deals on dresses
Our favorite: From farmers markets to baby showers and everything in between, this beautiful, flowing Trapeze wrap dress will be your favorite to wear with them all. In addition to being a number one bestseller on Amazon, it also has over 6,800 five-star reviews and it's somehow 37% off right now – it was $61, now $39!
Best deals on tops
Our favorite: More than 700 units of this top have been purchased in the last month alone, and we can definitely see why! It's a chic style that features cap sleeves, comfortable knitted fabric, and a loose, pull-on design. Find it on sale now for 24% off – it was $33, now $25!
Best deals on activewear
Our favorite: An all-time buyer favorite on Amazon, these leggings have accumulated more than 31,800 five-star ratings and counting. Not only do they have super comfortable polyester-spandex fabric, but they also feature a high tummy-controlled waistband and come in multiple colors – originally priced at $28, now $20!
Best Deals on Sets & Suits
Our favorite: Another Amazon bestseller, this one shaping body is loved by more than 18,300 buyers, one of whom said it’s “a stylish, comfortable, confidence-building solution” — was $48, now $30!
Best deals on pants
Our favorite: These Levi's jeans get our favorite badge for several reasons! First, their straight-leg design is sure to flatter almost any body type, and you can choose from over 20 different washes. Second, this is a store-approved choice with over 7,600 five-star ratings. And finally, they're currently on sale for 73% off: they were $60, now $16!
Best deals on coats and jackets
Our favorite: Need a new spring diaper? Do this plaid jacket your new favorite! He has the support of more than 10,100 buyers which gave it a five-star rating – and is now on sale for 40% off – was $50, now $30!
Best deals on shoes
Our favorite: These sandals that buyers say is “better than the brand's lookalike” has a huge Over 43,800 five-star ratings. It's a great transitional spring sandal, available in multiple color options and is on sale right now for 40% off – down from $50, now $30!
