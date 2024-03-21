'I was so big I had to wear men's clothes – so I lost 13 stone'





A woman so tall she had to wear men's clothes lost 13 stone in a “last ditch effort” to avoid gastric sleeve surgery. Charlie Eaton, 39, spent most of her life overweight because she “just loved to eat” and could never lose weight if she dieted. In 2015, when she was 17-31, her knee was dislocated for six months, leaving her bedridden and “barely able to move.” At that time, she relied on takeaways and consumed up to three liters of full-fat Coke every day – and her weight rose to 23 pounds, 8.5 pounds. She had to order XXXXXXXXL (8XL) clothes from the men's sections after the largest women's clothes – size 34 – became too tight for her. Eventually, Charlie “gave up” on weight loss altogether – before a dietician warned her she would need surgery because she was “past the point of no return”. Charlie refused an operation and enrolled in a Slimming World group in April 2018, in a “last effort” to change her life. Nearly six years later, Charlie is unrecognizable after losing a total of 13 pounds and weighs 8-10 – and says the weight loss has “changed everything” in his life. Charlie, now a consultant at Slimming World, from Derby, Derbyshire, said: “I was always overweight growing up. I would diet for a while, lose a little weight, then give up and gain it back. To the point that I existed rather than lived. I just stopped trying. Then, when a doctor tried to prescribe a gastric sleeve, I realized it was this or nothing. Losing more than half my body weight wasn't even a possibility. in my mind.

“Now that I've lost weight, I think my brain is still trying to catch up. When I walk in front of a mirror, I don't even recognize myself.” Charlie says she had a big appetite as a child and teenager and gained weight easily. People reassured her that it was “just puppy fat” until she never grew out of it. When she went to university, she says she gained more weight because of the drinking culture – preferring “a kebab on the way home” to the pub with mates. She fluctuated between 14st and 17st as she started a strict diet, lost weight, then gave up and gained the weight back. She tried everything from eating endless bowls of cabbage soup, to strict calorie counting, to diet pills “that made you feel like you were going to pass out.” – but nothing worked in the long run. After college, her weight problems were compounded by health problems – including hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome (hEDS) and multiple sclerosis (MS) which caused her chronic pain – although she never was diagnosed later. In 2015, her knee was dislocated for six months, leaving her housebound and dependent on takeout because she was unable to stand long enough to cook. Her weight ballooned to over 23 – a women's size 36 – larger than the largest size available for purchase. Then, in 2016, she had to completely give up her job, running a furniture company with her mother, due to chronic pain caused by her health condition. Charlie said: “I was existing rather than living. I got to the stage where I said, 'I can't lose weight, so why try?' I gave up dieting completely.” She ran out of the largest clothes in women's sizes – at a size XXXXXXXXL (8XL) and had to order online from the men's ranges.

In 2018, doctors recommended she see a specialist about her weight – who encouraged her to book a gastric sleeve and warned she was “past the point of no return”. Charlie realized she had to lose weight or go under the knife. She said: “Three days later I walked through the doors of my local Slimming World group. I thought I would make one last push.” She began her weight loss journey in April 2018. Her much-loved high-fat soft drinks were replaced with diet versions, she selected low-fat foods at the supermarket and her takeaway meals became “knockoffs”. “. She is now slim and wears a size 8-10 in women's clothing. Last year, she underwent a tummy tuck, breast enhancement and excess skin removal surgery in Turkey. She said: “I used to not look in the mirror. I didn't even own one, apart from a small mirror in the bathroom. I wouldn't even look in shop windows in case I saw my reflection. Every time I took photos, I was behind the camera and avoided being in the photos. “Now I love taking selfies with my niece and nephew. I'm constantly taking pictures. Before, I went out thinking everyone was judging me because I was ashamed of the way I looked. I feel lighter now , but not only physically, mentally too. I don't worry about what others think. I feel so much more confident in myself – losing weight has changed everything in my life.

Diet before Breakfast – No breakfast Lunch – Store-bought sandwiches or wraps with chips and chocolate Dinner – take away; Chinese, pizza, McDonalds or chippy Snacks – “share” bag of chips or “share” chocolate bar Beverages – high calorie soft drinks – Coca-Cola, Lilt and Monster Diet after Breakfast – No breakfast Lunch: a tasty “picky plate” of meats, eggs, cheese and vegetables Dinner – pasta like carbonara or lasagna with vegetables or fries and salad. Or “counterfeits” like healthy homemade KFC or low-calorie homemade burgers. Snacks – chicken pieces, Babybel, yogurt, fruit – and always enjoy the evening dessert Drinks – Monster Zero & Slimming World approved diet sodas, smoothies and chocolate lattes. Charlie is raising funds for a new skin removal operation to complete his transformation: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/CharliesOps

