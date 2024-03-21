I'm a Shopping Editor 12 Fashion Deals Worth Shopping During Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Fashion
Despite what current forecasts suggest, spring is officially here, so it's time to organize your spring wardrobe. If you're like me, the start of the season involves the following: (1) dropping off winter jackets at the dry cleaner, (2) cleaning and storing winter boots, and (my favorite), (3) updating update my wardrobe with some new items for spring. Fortunately, Amazon's Big Spring Sale includes a ton of cute seasonal fashion pieces, so I don't need to spend too much money to make this one.
Whether you're shopping for women's, men's, or kids' clothing, shoes, or accessories, there are hundreds of deals worth checking out, especially those from the Amazon brand. Drop. From wedding guest dresses to summer sandals, The Drop has everything you need for the sunny days ahead. Below, I've rounded up 12 pieces from The Drop that caught my eye, including a few accessories that would be perfect for any upcoming summer trip. To shop the edit, scroll below.
These cute slip-on slides come in 22 colors and textures, including a fun glitter design and summer-ready raffia.
Summer is just around the corner, so there's no better time to save on sandals. Shop these lace-up flat sandals in seven colors.
This tiered midi is made from a creamy Tencel lyocell blend. Reviewers call it “super comfortable” and “well-fitting.” Buy it in 19 colors and prints.
Amazon shoppers can't get enough of this versatile crossbody bag. Reviewers say it's the “perfect” size for your phone, keys, and a small wallet.
Reviewers promise that this bodycon dress is “beautiful” and “flattering.” It's “perfect for the holidays,” according to one shopper. Choose midi in 12 colors.
From brunch to cocktails, this colorful handbag will accompany you to any event in style. Buy it in 13 colors.
This silky slip skirt is as chic for the office as it is for a night out on the town. Shop the “very flattering” skirt in 24 colors and prints.
These double strap high heel sandals are always in style. Shop the “perfect 11/10” heels in 40 colors, patterns and textures.
This loose long dress will be very popular on hot and humid days. Shop the “super cute and comfy” in 10 colors.
This wrap jumpsuit can be easily dressed up or down, depending on your destination. Shop the “super” combination in six colors.
The reviews cited above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
