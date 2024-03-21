Family-owned North Platte clothing store celebrates century of service





NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KOLN) – Hirschfelds has been in the clothing business for 100 years in North Platte, and the Prom Shoppe stores are now a destination in themselves. We sat down with Manager Abbie Pack to talk about the history of Hirschfelds and to learn more about the Prom Shoppe's services in the North Plattes Canteen District. Hirschfelds clothing has been in business since 1917, Pack said. My boss is the third generation owner of this long-standing family business. It is a great honor to be part of a wonderful retail tradition in this community. Hirschfelds started out specifically as a men's clothing company. The store sold suits, sport coats and other types of men's dress clothing. Over the 100 years the store has also expanded into women's clothing, we now rent tuxedos, we sell casual wear, and about 11 years ago we got into the ball gown business. Hirschfelds Prom Shoppe has a wide variety of dresses for formal occasions and even Miss Nebraska pageant contestants. The fact that we are in western Nebraska means there is not as large a population here. But we believe we are the largest prom dress store in Nebraska. At the peak of our season, we offer over 2,000 dresses. Not only do we offer 2,000 dresses, but we also offer 2,000 different dresses. It's not like a department store where you walk in and find 15 examples of the same dress. We offer 2,000 unique dresses at the peak of our season. Pack says families come from all over the area to search for the perfect dress at Hirschfelds Prom Shoppe. Having girls drive from Omaha to go shopping is an honor, Pack said. We have girls from Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas and Colorado. It means a lot to this community. Families come here, do their shopping, stay in hotels. It was amazing to see the response. Hirschfelds staff members also work hard to ensure that students within a 100-mile radius of the store have the chance to have that special feeling of attending a high school prom in style. We rent prom tuxedos, Pack said. We travel to the Sandhills and throughout Western Nebraska delivering tuxedos to schools. We try to serve all small towns. We start with prom dresses in December, and for us, March is prime time prom season. Pack says one of the best times to visit the Prom Shoppe is during an event called Crowns and Gowns. This is a special event where the store rents an event center and a wide selection of dresses is available. Crowns and Gowns takes place every year the first weekend in February, Pack said. It is by appointment only. We work very hard to try to make that experience the best it can be when people come to see us. Click here to subscribe to our daily 10/11 NOW digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox. Copyright 2024 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.1011now.com/2024/03/21/family-owned-clothing-store-celebrates-century-service/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos