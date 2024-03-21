MAGIC returns to Nashville to engage and inspire the Southeast fashion community





NASHVILLE, TN March 20, 2024 MAGIC Nashville, an MMGNET Group event, returns for the third edition of the show bringing together youthful, contemporary sportswear and trend-driven fashion at Music City Center April 3-4. The premier fashion event will bring together buyers, brands and industry insiders for two days of shopping to discover the latest trends, network and have fun. MAGIC Nashville continues to experience tremendous growth, doubling its presence last year and introducing more than 150 new brands for 2024 alone. More than 450 established and emerging brands are expected to exhibit, from local Nashville staples Mary Kathryn Design and Rivalry Runway to Australian giants MINKPINK and Rollas. Esprit, The Laundry Room, Marfa Boots and Vera Bradley are among the 35% of new exhibitors in Nashville. A curated assortment of brands and products from top-selling categories including women's sportswear, contemporary and trendy youth wear, footwear, accessories, home, gifts and beauty will be showcased at influential retailers boutiques and specialist stores, supermarkets, online and in the main regions. retailers. Each edition of MAGIC Nashville is more successful than the last, comments Jordan Rudow, vice president of MAGIC at MMGNET Group. We've built a loyal community in the Southeast, starting with Nashville in 2022 and continuing that legacy with our inaugural edition in Miami earlier this year. The intimate setting allows for a more regional selection and attracts a new range of shoppers and brands to connect with. On-site activations at MAGIC Nashville include hair and makeup touch-ups, bracelet making with Little Words Project, photo booth time in a vintage Volkswagen van, mimosa and espresso martini happy hours and more designed to bringing the MAGIC community together for fun and entertainment. The opening night will be open to all MAGIC attendees at AJs Good Time Bar on April 3 from 6:30 p.m. MMGNET GROUP President Kelly Helfman will share best practices for shopping in Nashville with attendees, highlighting must-have experiences as well as trends to watch out for at the show. MMGNET will also present findings from its 2024 Fashion Consumer Behavior Report, exploring the intricacies of consumer shopping habits and illuminating best practices for the fashion industry. Major retailers signed up include Dry Goods, Bealls, Von Maur, Finnleys and The French Shoppe of Nashville, as well as Canadian retailer Hudsons Bay Company. Retailers and members of the media interested in attending can visit www.magicfashionevents.com. Published: March 21, 2024 Source: MAGIC Nashville, an MMGNET Group

