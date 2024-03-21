Texas Mom Finds Jackie Kennedys Designer Dress for Just $15 at Goodwill: It's Crazy

Saving money can often lead to finding hidden gems, and that was certainly true for Kansas Michalke, a content creator and mother of two living in Austin, Texas.

Known for her uncanny ability to find unexpected treasures on her shopping trips, this thrifty mother's latest find has led her down a path of history, elegance and a touch of presidential glamour.

Kansas was about to end her shopping trip at a Goodwill store when a sparkly, sequinned evening dress caught her eye.

“I did my last ride and saw the sparkle of the dress and thought, 'Oh my God, this will be so much fun playing dress up,' and I just threw it in the cart “Kansas said. Fox News.

Kansas Michalke said she was known for her uncanny ability to find hidden treasures in thrift stores.

Share icon

Image credits: Kansas Michalke

“I didn’t look at the label. I didn't watch anything. I was like, “My girls are going to love this.” I hope it’s okay,” she added.

Kansas didn't know about the last-minute addition to her cart until she got in the car.

“When I typed [the designer’s] name, Jackie Kennedy came up and I thought, “No way, this is crazy.” And that's when I started doing in-depth research on Oleg Cassini, and [discovered] how iconic he was,” the mother said.

The mother spent about $15 on the dress designed by Oleg Cassini, named by Jackie Kennedy as her primary fashion designer.

Kansas only parted with $15 for the vintage dress designed by Oleg Cassini, who had ties to Hollywood stars like Grace Kelly and was reportedly dubbed Jacqueline Kennedy's “style secretary” by the former premier lady herself.

Jackie not only did he name Oleg his primary fashion designer, but he also wore her dress to her husband's 1961 presidential inauguration.

“My four-year-old daughter Memphis is obsessed with fashion, and her exact words were, 'Mom, this is iconic,'” Kansas said of the dress.

Luckily, the dress Oleg designed fit her perfectly.

Kansas said she is putting together a tips guide for those hoping to strengthen their thrift store expertise.

Share icon

Image credits: Kansas Michalke

Kansas also talked about how she always loved thrifting because it allowed her to bring home “things that were different.”

“[My family] was not easy in any capacity,” she said. “My mom was a single mom, my dad was a single dad, and we used to go to garage sales…and that’s something I grew up with.”

“We never really cared about designers or brands or anything like that,” she continued. “We were just simple little people from the countryside who [would] go directly to the clearance section or to thrift stores. It wasn't something I was ashamed of. And I always liked having different things.

Driven by her passion for thrifting and love of unexpected finds, Kansas said she is putting together a guide full of thrifting tips that will be helpful to people hoping to find treasures like the dress Oleg designed.

“I’m a firm believer that there’s no such thing as a bad thrift store,” Kansas said. “I've never met one and I shop thrift stores [at] sale of second-hand real estate, at least four times a week.