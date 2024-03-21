I'm a transgender womanHere are my favorite inclusive fashion brands





UK-based Carmen Sui-Lung Liu launched her brand 10 years ago out of necessity. When Sui-Li began her transition, she quickly produced a line of under-dressing lingerie brands designed to minimize the appearance of bulges and achieve a smoother, more gender-affirming appearance. Like any smart, positive businesswoman, she decided she would be the one to do it. Carmen Liu has since expanded to bras that vary in size to include wider shoulder widths, as well as club wear and a best-selling satin thong. A 2020 Forbes 30 Under 30 alumna, Sui-Lung plans to add additional categories to the lineup in an effort to fully dress her community. Although functional, Carmen Liu doesn't skimp on sex appeal and should be on every trans woman's bucket list. Chromat x Tourmaline Photo: Courtesy of Chromat Chromat has become a must-have for the stylish and savvy, thanks in large part to its sporty-chic bodywear and a brand identity that celebrates body inclusivity. After collaborating with the activist and creative Tourmalines in a collection video during the pandemic, Chromat creator Becca McCharen-Tran decided they wanted to continue working together; the duo landed on a swimsuit collaboration. As a transgender woman, Tourmaline was aware that there was a gap in the market for swimwear designed for diverse gender expressions. What I like about the collection is that it caters to different tastes and comforts. There are rashguards suitable for trans men who aren't ready to go shirtless on the beach; a swim skirt I have my eye on is perfect for girls who want functionality in their swim bottoms; and bikini tops range in size from XS to 4X. Expect to see lots of these brightly colored pieces on Fire Island and Riis Beach this summer, if you haven't spotted them already. Judith Photo: courtesy of Judith

