Even off camera, Zendaya dresses the part





In Challengers, Zendaya plays a tennis star named Tashi Duncan. Her clothes are at the heart of her identity; the character is sponsored by Adidas and dressed in sporty, rich outfits by designer Jonathan Anderson. Shell has a fashion line, predicts one of Tashi's suitors to another in the trailer. She will turn her entire family into millionaires. Fashion is just as important to the real-life Zendaya, a tool for both image-building and money-making. She has become a major star of the modern film press tour. Media coverage of these appearances can be feverish, with thousands of articles and social media posts produced at each stage: a premiere in New York, a photo shoot in Mexico, a press conference in Seoul. The fever rises when the actors turn to thematic dressing. The Barbie cast drowned in pink, straight out of vintage toy boxes. Madame Web stars wrapped themselves in shimmering fishnet dresses. Kristen Stewart wore very little clothing to promote her erotic thriller Love Lies Bleeding.

Yet few can garner as much attention as Zendaya, who, for example, wore a vintage Mugler robot costume to the London premiere of Dune: Part Two in February. (Her apparent theme for this press tour: the futuristic warrior queen of the desert.) As of that moment, data analytics firm Launchmetrics estimated Mugler's media impact at $13.3 million, according to Womens Wear Daily. Zendayas Dune: Part 2 Red Carpet Looks

However, despite her involvement in cosplay, Zendaya did not wear Adidas before Challengers, the Luca Guadagnino film which will be released at the end of March. She wears preppy looks made by her real sponsor, Louis Vuitton, a luxury brand increasingly involved in the world of sport.

For a promotional image released on March 12, Zendaya wore a buttery sweater with a deep V-neckline, casual white shorts, and white pumps like the country club's most formidable mother-in-law, right down to her long puffy bob. His stylist, image architect Law Roach, credited Louis Vuitton and Bulgari for the outfit. Then, on March 17, Zendaya attended the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California to watch the women's final. Louis Vuitton once again dressed her in tennis white: a sweater, a tank top and a pleated skort. She accessorized with white sneakers, a small monogram handbag whose neon yellow purse resembled a tennis ball, and her boyfriend, actor Tom Holland. They sung with to Whitney Houston in their place. Zendaya, who trained for the Challengers with celebrity trainer Brad Gilbert, later posed for photos with Iga Swiatek, winner of the match and the highest-ranked women's player. She looked more comfortable in her Sunday tenniscore, breaking with the severity of her Dune chapter. It wasn't just her cyborg appearance that made her seem supernatural. (This Mugler fembot suit was followed by a set of vintage circuit-printed Givenchy skirts.) Crisp white dresses by Alaa (in Paris) and Stéphane Rolland (in New York) also gave her the gravitas of a sci-fi empress at a state dinner. . Now she's coming back to earth. Or at least the tennis court. As Ms. Swiatek observed after her win: Meeting Zendaya was crazy, but on the other hand, she's a human like the rest of us.

