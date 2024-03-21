7 Best Fashion Stops in Paros





Located in the heart of Parikia, this store attracts style lovers, showcasing a curated collection of bohemian chic and island style clothing. It's a summer fashion treasure trove: think breezy bohemian dresses, Indian and floral dresses, eco-friendly fabric bags, elegant Greek sandals and an eclectic mix of enamel-decorated jewelry and gold scarves. silk. It's a celebration of island chic, ideal for pleasing the fashion-forward explorer. Leto sells unique collections that combine timeless Greek elegance with contemporary style. Specializing in women's and men's fashion, the boutique offers an exquisite selection that celebrates local craftsmanship. Their clothing is ethically made from chic, breathable fabrics such as linen, cotton and silk, produced in very small quantities exclusively for the store and perfect for the island's climate, with unique designs that s are aimed at the modern and relaxed fashionista.

A true find for the style-seeking traveler, Petit Tipota is a seasonal boutique in Naoussa that brings a touch of Mediterranean elegance to its selection of classic clothing and beach essentials with a twist. With items from Italy and France, shoppers can expect women's beachwear, stylish summer dresses, tops, shirts, skirts and more, sunglasses and versatile beach bags. The boutique, designed by French journalist Stéphanie Artarit, exudes an ambiance of modern minimalism with Cycladic charm.

Here you will find a beautiful selection of high quality women's clothing and jewelry for all occasions. Customers can find high-end evening dresses and daywear, chic sandals and beautiful jewelry from renowned brands such as Ancient Kallos, Celia D, Sante, Sofia Manta and HERMINA. The boutique's selection ranges from Greek-inspired clothing that embodies the island's aesthetic to contemporary jewelry designs blending traditional motifs and modern elegance.

A vibrant boutique known for its passionate and playful selection of colorful and patterned fashion items and accessories. They offer a variety of clothing centered around creative design that aims to inspire joy and optimism in their customers. Their range includes unique jewelry like the whimsical Ice Cream earrings and a mix of clothing like the terracotta Sky shirt and playful Luna skirt, which enhance the view of life through rose-tinted lenses.

Paros' premier surf destination since the early 1990s, this store is located in Asteras, with a smaller store in Naoussa. It's a veritable goldmine for surf enthusiasts, offering a wide range of equipment from the essential to the extraordinary. In addition to this, the boutique sells a wide and trendy range of beachwear, shoes and eyewear for all ages. A surfboard and sail repair service is also available. With top brands like Arnette and Nixon, the boutique guarantees a fully equipped trip for water sports enthusiasts. L'Atelier1935 in Paros creates handmade Greek sandals that combine tradition and contemporary design. Founded on the philosophy of quality and craftsmanship, the boutique sells a diverse range of sandals for men and women, including models such as “Pink Gold Venus” and “Chocolate Paros”. Each pair echoes the heritage of Greek sandal making, designed for comfort and style and rooted in antiquity. With options ranging from bohemian chic to classic elegance, Atelier1935 guarantees a unique range of the island's elegant profile.

