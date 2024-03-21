“The Millinery Metaverse” to showcase Derby fashion trends





LOUISVILLE, Ky. The fashion trends marquee event of the Kentucky Derby is almost here, with Dillard's annual spring fashion show scheduled for March 28 at Caesars Southern Indiana. What do you want to know The annual Kentucky Derby Festival fashion show will take place March 28 at Caesars Southern Indiana.

This year's show is themed “The Millinery Metaverse,” organizers said, and will highlight the past, present and future of fashion in honor of the Kentucky Derby 150.

The event will begin with shopping and a cocktail reception at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and the fashion show at 8 p.m.

Dillard's, returning for its second year as the event's title sponsor, will showcase outfits and accessories. Boutiques such as Generation Tux, Him & Her Boutique, Mamili, The Lovely Fig, Sapphire on Spring Boutique, That Cute Little Shop and The Urban Market will also showcase looks, organizers said. The Hat Girls, the official hat designer of the Derby Festival, will provide the hats, while J Michael's Spa & Salon will handle the hair and makeup. The models are from Heyman Talent Agency, according to Derby Festival. Tickets for the balcony, priced at $75, are still available on the festival website. They include hors d'oeuvres, two drink tickets, a "goodie bag," an event pin and a silent disco experience from Louisville Silent Disco. All participants must be 21 years of age or older. The Derby Festival fashion show began in 1990 as a concept to unveil the board uniform, the teal Pegasus jacket, before becoming a permanent addition to the festival programme. Sponsors of this year's show include Caesars Southern Indiana, Generation Tux, Him & Her Boutique, J Michael's Spa and Salon and Millennium Events, the festival said.

