Fashion for Good focuses its support on recycling and cellulose startups





Startups focused on bio-based materials and recycling technologies are leading Fashion for Good's 2024 innovation agenda. The Amsterdam-based innovation platform has unveiled a new class of companies that will benefit from the programme's tailored support. The 2024 Innovation Agenda connects development-stage companies with relevant industry partners to drive impact and collaboration. It assists startups by providing hands-on project management and access to funding and expertise. Fashion for Good said the cohort represents an increased focus on “new footwear materials and recycling technologies, synthetic cellulose and nylon recycling.” New entrants focused on footwear include Algreen Ltd., a renewable chemical company that has co-developed materials from algae and bio-based sources that can replace fossil-based products such as PU; Balena, maker of BioCirflex, a flexible and fully compostable thermoplastic for outsoles; and Regeneley advances shoe sole recycling technologies by separating and recycling EVA, TPU and rubber components found in shoes. Fibre52 is a bio-based solution replacing traditional dye-prepared bleach and dyeing processes. Gencrest BioProducts Pvt Ltd with various agricultural residues to convert them into textile grade fibers using enzymatic technology. Cellulosic innovators include HeiQ AeoniQ, a continuous cellulose filament yarn with improved tensile properties and Nullarbor Lyocell, which is developed from microbial cellulose converted into pulp to produce lyocell fiber with their partner Birla Cellulose. SEFF Fiber produces cotton fibers and hemp fabric blends using a patented HVPED process. The other selected companies are Epoch Biodesign, an enzymatic recycler of PA66 and PA6 textile waste and Samsara Eco, an enzymatic recycler of PA66 and PET textile waste; And “These groundbreaking technologies embody our unwavering commitment to integrating new technologies into the fashion industry,” said Katrin Ley, Managing Director of Fashion for Good. The innovation program was launched in 2017. Previously selected companies included Nature Coatings, Pili Bio, CleanKore and Bananatex. The program builds on Fashion for Good’s renewed five-year strategy launched in January. Based on five pillars (innovators, suppliers, brands, investors and audiences), the strategy will focus on the widespread adoption and expansion of regenerative fashion innovations, strengthening the innovation platform and its engagement efforts branding, supplier onboarding, financing and impact assessment. . The closure of Amsterdam's Fashion for Good Museum in June is also part of the plan.

