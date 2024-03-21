Fashion
13 On-Sale Fashion Finds Perfect for Spring
Spring is here, and it's finally time to change your wardrobe and reintroduce our summer pieces. Whether it's functional slip-on sandals or crochet tops, you need to show a little skin and feel the breeze when the sun shines. If you need to refresh your wardrobe or don't know where to start, we've got you covered! Amazon and Nordstrom are both having spring sales this week and in between you can find all your warm weather needs at a huge discount.
From flowy bottoms to ruffled dresses, there's a new spring essential that will match your sartorial aesthetic without breaking the bank. With that in mind, we've rounded up 13 fashion finds on sale that are perfect for spring – read on to see our picks!
Tops
1. Queen of Knitting: This short sleeve crochet top is an affordable way to try the popular crochet trend, and it's an extremely versatile piece – was $28, now only $20!
2. Daily essential: If you need a simple top to wear this spring, this slim ribbed knit top will be a closet staple – was $27, now only $22!
3. Crop it: For those who like to show a little skin, this crop top jacket is ideal for taking a breeze — was $35, now only $25!
Down
4. Broad and responsible: Put them on Large pants for a comfy, flowy vibe that works well with any top — was $30, now only $25!
5. Closet Staple: Everyone needs a good pair of jeans, and these Lee slim fit skinny jeans will help you sculpt and enhance your figure — was $43, now only $35!
Dresses
6. Nostalgia for the 80s: This long dress with long sleeves and metallic print looks like a more modern version of something the ladies would have worn The golden girls – was $160, now only $100!
7. This long ruffled tent dress is super breezy and has a relaxed vibe – was $60, now only $42!
8. Boudoir reality: If you're still in love with the slip dress trend, grab this V-neck midi slip dress while it was on sale it was $50, now only $38!
9. Cut edge: Sometimes a cutout can elevate a look or outfit. This cutout poplin midi dress will do just that – was $70, now only $56!
10. Twist Twist: For formal moments coming this spring, this twist front bodycon dress will leave you feeling refreshed, calm and serene — was $47, now only $30!
Shoes
11. Swipe and Swipe: These sporty slip-on sandals are functional and chic – was $198, now only $129!
12. Sporty Elegance: For those who need a neutral white sneaker, grab these Tory Burch kicks – they will coordinate with any aesthetic or color palette – was $198, now only $129!
13. Kitten Energy: Team up with these kitten heel pumps with a ruffled, flirty dress for an elevated spring ensemble – was $140, now only $100!
