This lightweight midi dress is perfect for any outdoor spring event





Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more! The sun shines longer, it's warmer and the flowers are starting to bloom: spring is here! Although many aesthetics are expected to become popular throughout the season, it's easiest to start with simple shots. The prairie or Western aesthetic is gaining ground in fashion (thanks, Queen Bey), and it's an easy trend to follow — seriously! If you want to try it but don't want to break the bank to acquire new equipment, we have found the perfect piece for you! This lightweight mini dress offers a bit of whimsy and nostalgia — and it's only $16 at Walmart! Related: 13 Universally Flattering Transitional Dresses

The weather is always particularly tricky as the seasons prepare to change. We're officially two weeks away from the spring equinox, and the weather has been up and down as we emerge from winter. One day, those of us in New York were enjoying sunny 60-degree weather – and were affected. […] This Time and Tru Women's Faux Wrap Midi Dress is a kitschy way to stay cool and stylish this spring. The dress relies on 100% rayon material for shine and breathability – and comes with two side-seam pockets. Plus, this dress has an elasticated waist – for added comfort – and a ruffled hem for drama. Get the Time and Tru Women's Faux Wrap Midi Dress for $16 (instead of $19) at Walmart! When styling this prairie-inspired dress, it would be best to lean into its aesthetic with grace. For example, you can wear it with sneakers or sandals with a puffy hat for a look that will keep you cool all season long. Of course, you can also coordinate it with heels and a statement bag for a more formal occasion. Additionally, this option comes in four colors and offers a range of sizes from XS to XXXL. Commenting on this cute midi dress, one happy Walmart customer exclaimed, “I love everything about it. It's a little big, but it's still superb. It's 100% Rayon, so you will need to iron it. It's a perfect spring and summer dress with good sun protection. Another reviewer noted, “I like the pattern, the material, and that it has pockets.” » Now that it's officially spring, there's never been a better time to buy a flirty new dress. If you're looking for one, this trendy long-sleeve variation will help you look edgy and breezy all spring and summer long! See it: get it Time and Tru Women's Faux Wrap Midi Dress for $16 (instead of $19) at Walmart! Want to see other options available at Walmart? Shop more dresses we found below: THANKS! You have successfully registered. Not what you're looking for? Find out more about Time and Tru hereand don't forget to set the Walmart Sale section for more great finds!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usmagazine.com/shop-with-us/news/time-and-tru-faux-wrap-dress-walmart/

