Some show off a fashion tradition, can you pull it off? – The free weekly







Q. I watched an episode of Saturday Night Live and couldn't believe my eyes – Taylor Swift's football player boyfriend was the host. His costume confused me. I didn't even see one at the Oscars. In front hung a piece of matching fabric. It hung about 6 inches below the jacket and was about 6 inches wide. I thought it looked gross, like a cover for a broken zipper. It was very visible and distracting! Is this a new fashion, or its misstep? A. I've looked at photos of Travis Kelce in his Dior suit, and I have to agree with you. I've never seen a costume as wacky/strange as this with what appeared to be, not a piece of fabric, but an extra pair of sleeves hanging down in front, extending under the double-breasted jacket of the costume . Each sleeve actually had four small buttons near the cuff. To answer your specific question, is it a new fashion, or its misstep, it's neither. It's definitely not a new trend. Additionally, Travis is known for pushing the boundaries of fashion. Since he chose this style voluntarily, it would not be his faux pas (a mistake), but the expression of his personal tastes. I can't imagine a typical man wearing such an outfit, but I guess if you're a well-known football star, a Super Bowl champion, hosting a comedy show, you certainly don't have to worry about what others think of your discreet (if not scandalous) clothing choices. You can wear whatever you want. But my question is: why would he want to wear something that has so little meaning? As my readers might guess, I firmly believe that the clothes we choose not only represent us to the rest of the world, but can also add so much pleasure to our lives that there seems to be no good reason to deliberately choose to wear something that makes us look like idiots. The fashion industry exists for many reasons, and one of them is to help people personally express their individualism. By wearing this strange suit designed by Dior, Kelce said he was confident enough to not care what others thought of him. My question is: is this reason enough? When looking for ideas on what clothes go well together and what items we might want to wear, it's wise to look at the photos of tasteful combinations you see in newspaper fashion supplements, from fashion authorities long-established fashions and on others who are well dressed. However, athletes and celebrities often wear extravagant outfits that don't seem to follow traditional rules for dressing well and that they seem to have chosen for their shock value. We're a month away from the annual NFL draft, when college athletes are chosen by teams and often wear outrageous costumes to stand out, and perhaps as their last act of childish behavior before turning professional. . . of course, Kelce shows that some continue to display the tradition, especially those with enough fame to get away with it. I suggest you don't consider these people your sartorial role models, because they can get away with such weirdness while you can't. Please send your questions and comments about men's clothing and grooming to MALE CRY: [email protected]

