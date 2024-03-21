Fashion
16 Fashion Finds for Aspiring Carrie Bradshaws
Sex and the city may have first aired over 25 years ago, but Carrie Bradshaw remains a style icon to this day. I find myself rewatching old episodes for fashion inspiration. Sarah Jessica Parkerthe emblematic character of. And I can't help but wonder what Miss Bradshaw would wear if the show premiered today. That's why I've put together a list of spring must-haves that would definitely get Carrie's seal of approval. These 16 items are unique, edgy, and a little bold — although when you flaunt Carrie Bradshaw's level of confidence, you'll make any design rock. What are you waiting for? It's time to revamp your wardrobe.
Carrie Bradshaw Tops
1. Path to real life: Miss Carrie Bradshaw was never known for being subtle – she always wore statement tops and I could see her wearing this asymmetrical high-low lace blouse (with or without something underneath).
2. Draped to Perfection: For Carrie, fashion was a work of art, so it was no surprise to see her wearing flowy tops. I'm thinking something like this Venus Halter wrap blouse would be a staple in her wardrobe today.
3. Wild side: Never straying from an eye-catching print, Carrie Bradshaw would have loved this year's mob ladies trend – with her own twist. Express their level of confidence in this Zebra Jacquard Cropped Tank Top by Michael Kors.
4. Carrie Bradshaw Staple: Everyone will tell you that a crisp white shirt is a wardrobe staple. Improve the basic button with this choice from Banana Republic Factory. The flared bottom and tied waist give it Sex and the city spice.
Carrie Bradshaw Stockings
5. Fashionable and comfortable: I just know Carrie would have been all over the cargo pants trend. You can't imagine her wearing these PrettyGarden satin pants at the last club opening with the girls?
6. Bring back the first children: Everything low rise has Carrie's name everywhere, including this long ribbed cotton skirt.
7. The best of both worlds: Carrie Bradshaw would never wear standard business pants (the idea is blasphemous). However, she would totally rock these corset illusion pants from Bebe.
8. Chic Tennis Skirt! If tennis skirts were all the rage in the early 2000s, Carrie Bradshaw would have worn this Lovers and Friends model in every outfit. Sex and the city episode!
Carrie Bradshaw Dresses
9. Drama! A simple bodycon dress wouldn't fly in Carrie's book — it should have a special element, like the flowy side fabric seen on this Runaway the Label dress.
10. A pure moment: Carrie Bradshaw's middle name? Fashion risk taker. She never met a sheer dress she didn't love and would probably live in this stunning Camila Coelho all spring!
11. Coastal Carrier: If Carrie Bradshaw were to participate in the coastal grandmother trend, she would undoubtedly wear this dreamy chiffon Bardot dress.
12. Scum Fan: Something tells me Carrie Bradshaw would have been Skims' number one fan, especially the Soft Lounge slip-on long dress.
Carrie Bradshaw Shoes
13. Carrie's favorite: We all know about Carrie's obsession with Manolo Blahniks. I'll let you in on a little secret: This giraffe print pointed toe pump from the brand is currently on sale at Nordstrom!
14. Second favorite: There is there are so many items that Carrie would have loved if they were there when Sex and the city broadcast for the first time. In fact, I think that Dolce Vita, in particular THE Ilva slip-on sandal – would have made him forget Manolo Blahniks (well, maybe for a second)!
15. Bling-Bling: On the rare days Carrie wears flats, she would definitely wear them Jeffrey Campbell Linques Flip Flops.
16. Kitten heels! Last but not least, in my mind Carrie Bradshaw invented kitten heelsso of course she would own a sparkly pair from OHXZTX.
|
