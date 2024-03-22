Lawsuit Claims Birkin Bags Are Only for Biggest Spenders





Hermes is the target of a new lawsuit accusing the luxury retailer of selling its coveted Birkin handbags only to customers who have spent exorbitant sums in the store on other products. What do you want to know Proposed federal class action alleges Hermes violated antitrust law

The suit claims that Hermès forces its customers to purchase other products from its store before granting them the privilege of purchasing a Birkin bag.

Birkin bags are handmade from leather by artisans in France and can cost thousands or even hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Bags can only be purchased in a Hermès boutique, not on its website The proposed federal class action lawsuit, filed this week in San Francisco, alleges that Hermes violates antitrust law by requiring customers to purchase other products from the store before being granted the privilege of purchasing a Birkin bag from Hermes. Birkin handbags, handmade from leather by artisans in France, can cost tens of thousands of dollars or even hundreds of thousands of dollars on the second-hand market, and are visible on the arms from celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Cardi B. The handbags can only be purchased in an Hermès boutique and not on its website. However, the lawsuit claims that the average customer can't just walk into an Hermès store, find a Birkin on display, and buy it. Instead, customers deemed worthy will be shown a Birkin in a private room. Hermès salespeople are responsible for choosing qualified customers to purchase Birkins, according to the lawsuit. These sellers are directed by Defendants to only offer Birkin handbags to consumers who have established a sufficient purchasing history “or purchasing profile with Defendants or Defendants' ancillary products such as shoes, scarves, belts, jewelry and household items,” the lawsuit states. Although sellers do not receive a commission for selling Birkins, the lawsuit claims, they are encouraged to use Birkin handbags as a means to coerce customers into purchasing other products, for which they receive a $3 commission. %. Hermès did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning. The lawsuit seeks class-action status for all U.S. residents who, within the past four years, purchased or were asked to purchase ancillary products in order to purchase a Birkin. The plaintiffs are seeking an unspecified amount in damages and a court order prohibiting the sales tactics Hermes claims to be employing.

