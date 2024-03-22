Fashion
I'm Revamping My Spring Dress Collection With 10 Lightweight Styles From Spanx and Madewell
Buy floral prints, pastels and lots of ruffles.
Pastels, flowers, ruffles and dresses are and always have been my jam when it comes to buy spring dresses. They don't require any thought when styling, as they usually pair well with both. sneakers and flats, you always feel comfortable and they are versatile enough to be worn on the coolest and warmest spring days. I fill my wardrobe with mini, midi and maxi dresses from spanx, J Crew, Madewell, Banana Republic, Reformationand more in time for the seasonal change.
10 spring dresses selected by the editor:
-
-
Banana Republic Cece Knit Wrap Dress$160; bananarepublic.com
-
Madewell Ariana midi dress$75 (originally $98); madewell.com
-
Petal and Pup Rosetta strapless cutout cotton and linen dress$69; nordstrom.com
-
Everlane The Wide Ribbed Cotton Midi Dress$148; everlane.com
-
J.Crew Sophia Sleeveless Dress$210 (originally $248); jcrew.com
-
Steve Madden Adalina Floral Ruffle Maxi Dress$99; nordstrom.com
-
Anne Klein – Sleeveless straight mini dress with ruffled collar$129; nordstrom.com
-
Banana Republic Serenade silk maxi dress$300; bananarepublic.com
-
Reformation – Mikol pleated mid-length dress$198; nordstrom.com
Spanx AirEssentials Long T-Shirt Dress
If you're looking for an easy spring dress that you can dress up or down and is super comfortable, look no further than Spanxs AirEssentials Long T-Shirt Dress. The short-sleeved maxi dress comes in sizes XS to 3XL and features dark magenta, black, and black and white stripes. It's made from Spanx's signature lightweight, buttery-soft, four-way stretch fabric that allows the dress to sit close to the body. It falls around the ankle (but may vary depending on individual height) and has two side slits that stop at the knee so you don't feel restricted when walking.
Banana Republic Cece Knit Wrap Dress
When I think of a timeless yet refined dress that I want to wear this spring, the Banana Republic Cece Knit Wrap Dress comes to mind. And now that it's 40% off, I plan to add it to my cart quickly. It is available in black, green and white and sizes range from XXS to XXL. The midi dress features a classic column fit, crew neckline and tie front. The fabric offers plenty of movement and is made from a lightweight yarn blend, ideal for changing seasons.
J.Crew Sophia Sleeveless Dress
I didn't stop thinking about J.Crew Sophia Sleeveless Dress since it came across my TikTok feed a week ago. It comes in two shades: black with white accents and pink, with sizes ranging from 00 to 24. The square neck dress features a buttoned front, a back zipper for easy on and off, and seam detailing. Contoured so the bodice fits close to the body. It has an A-line shape that falls approximately mid-thigh and is made from a blend of wool and polyester. It also includes a full liner for extra coverage.
Shop more spring dresses below.
Madewell Ariana midi dress
Petal and Pup Rosetta strapless cutout cotton and linen dress
Steve Madden Adalina Floral Ruffle Maxi Dress
Banana Republic Serenade silk maxi dress
