Bombay Beach Biennale will feature a fashion show with local residents

The fashion world is made up of long catwalks, stunning models and star-filled shows, in a world far removed from the rugged shores of Bombay Beach. But on Saturday, the two worlds will collide, Salton Sea style, in a parade designed to highlight the region's eccentricities.

What sets this exhibit apart is that the plastic sheeting and metal scraps used in the exhibit were found in almost every corner of the census-designated location in Imperial County by photographer Brenda Ann Kenneally. And instead of Naomi Campbell and the Hadid sisters, the colorful inhabitants of Bombay Beach will be the models.

There's Mike Patterson, affectionately known as Pirate Mike among locals. This swashbuckler may look intimidating with his eye patch, but he's a friendly “land pirate” eager to show off all the Jolly Roger flags and skeleton figurines he's amassed over his 20 years at Bombay Beach.

Fifteen-year-old resident Sun Shine (she didn't share her government name, just what everyone in town calls her), who turns heads as she walks down the steps of her trailer with a handmade cigarette holder. from an old pen, is another square mile community staple. This is her first time in a fashion show and she was looking forward to collaborating with Kenneally on her outfit.

The Fits on Fire fashion show is part of the annual Bombay Beach Biennale celebration, which features various art installations, performances and talks, which runs from Friday to Sunday. This year's theme is “White Gold”, in reference to the abundance of lithium in the region.

Although the show aims to “reclaim and repurpose” the items people throw away, Kenneally places more emphasis on the longtime residents who will walk there, to donate their flowers to these legends and shine a light on how whose situation they improve. community.

“It’s white gold,” she said.

Fits on Fire is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Bombay Beach Fire Station.

It's trash, but make it fashion

Kenneally has spent her career documenting issues of poverty, trauma, and social justice, all of which she has experienced in her life.

In New York, she immersed herself in a decade-long documentary project on resource inequity, which led to the publication of her book “Upstate Girls.” This project has also taken various forms over the years, including a conceptual photo shoot to exploit couture fashion. She collected industrial plastic waste from the banks of Newtown Creek in Queens and dressed her models, replicating luxurious runway pieces for nowhere near the price.

After moving to Bombay Beach in 2018, she wanted to continue the concept, this time using the Salton Sea as a backdrop and asking longtime residents to model clothing made from trash collected along the shoreline and of the surrounding desert.

“I can look at a broken lamp or a piece of plastic or even (a deflated Spider-Man balloon) and (see) a nice shirt,” she said recently while rummaging through materials in her home.

Kenneally was able to bring the idea to life last year, and it was a big success that people had to be turned away when the Bombay Beach Community Center reached capacity, she said.

This time, she received a grant from the Biennale to support her project. Kenneally said she started gathering materials in December and will look at any trash piles she can find. Even during an interview with The Desert Sun, she stopped to examine one of these piles and found a broken piece of a vacuum cleaner that she thought could double as a purse. However, she noted that cleanup efforts around the area have made it more difficult to find trash, which is a good problem.

Most of the materials she collected include large tarpaulins, scraps of metal that survived fires, pieces of cars or bicycles, cardboard, McDonald's Happy Meal boxes and mosquito nets. Instead of trash, she sees jewelry, handbags, hats and fishnet clothing. In total, around 25 outfits will be present.

The show will take place in the community's abandoned fire station, which has not been used since the death of Bombay Beach Fire Chief Louie Knight in 2022. It's another way to highlight the theme of recovery and the revaluation of the project, but also to raise awareness of the problem. resources needed by the region. Candace Youngberg, a community member and one of the role models who has lived in Bombay Beach for 30 years, said the community hopes to operate an emergency response unit again to provide care to the elderly population and respond to accidents.

The legends of “white gold”

Last year's fashion show brought together children from Bombay Beach, allowing them to gather materials that would eventually be made into clothing. This time, Kenneally is focusing on the “legends,” the elders and those who have lived in the community for several years.

“It’s been a way for me to get to know my peers better,” Kenneally said.

As Kenneally walked through town Tuesday, almost everyone she encountered was involved in the show in one way or another. Each person also had a unique story to tell, which they tried to accentuate through their runway looks.

Pirate Mike will be dressed in a long, long yellow coat (very reminiscent of Gorton's fisherman logo) and a long black skirt, both made from plastic tarpaulin. He will also wear a guitar neck as an accessory.

Before Patterson moved to Bombay Beach, he was a professional musician. In 2004, Patterson moved to the community full-time after years of visiting the area in order to settle down after years of touring.

Patterson was already determined to participate in the fashion show, but when he saw that the guitar neck would be part of his outfit, he said “it was really inspiring.”

He wasn't known as “Pirate Mike” before coming to Bombay Beach, but once people saw his eyepatch and the many bandanas he wore, the name popped up. Next to his house there used to be a store called Pirates Alley, and part of its sign featured a comic strip depicting him as a pirate.

“People were coming from all over the world and saying, ‘You’re real!’” Patterson said.

The name stuck and people gave him a number of pirate flags and figurines over the years, so much so that the theme took over his house entirely. His extensive collection of CDs and guitars are also present, as well as a nautical theme in the other half of his house.

“I don't even buy them anymore. People put stuff on the door,” Patterson said. “I'm going out tomorrow morning and someone forgot something.”

Patterson said he enjoyed working on neighbors' landscaping, which he joked made him a “land pirate.”

Sun Shine was one of the first people Kenneally met when he arrived at Bombay Beach, and their friendship has only grown stronger since. Kenneally said she usually rejected suggestions about fashion show looks, but “(Sun Shine's) creative force was so magnetic”, to which Sun Shine laughed: “Wow, I don't know if I 'love it.”

One of those suggestions was to have a horse as part of their fashion shoot, which they couldn't pull off, but they did the next best thing, which was include one of Sun Shine's dogs and a photo of a horse. She has a strong connection with horses and says she remembers being placed on a palomino mare when she was just two months old.

Sun Shine also created a makeshift cigarette holder from an old pen and used a heart-shaped chocolate box as a handbag.

“It actually turned out better than I thought,” she said of her blue dress and accessories.

Sun Shine admitted that “except on the second Wednesday of the month”, when she goes shopping, “I'm hardly seen in front of my gate”. But the show allows her to “get back into my comfort zone,” adding that she “was a wild, crazy girl.”

Kenneally said that's another reason why she puts on the show and why art is so important. It's a way for seniors, who often “need a little help to get through it,” to know that they are an essential part of the community.

Long-time residents don't just refer to seniors. People like Youngberg, whose roots in Bombay Beach go back to when her grandparents owned a place and she visited them all the time. It has laid down its own roots over the past three decades and is raising the next generation of local residents.

Youngberg said she “loved” the experience of being part of the fashion show last year, although she admitted she was “not the type of person to do that kind of thing.” But even though it was out of Youngberg's comfort zone, she believed in his message.

“I’ve noticed that when you lovingly put something on someone’s head, even if it’s a piece of cardboard, they take so much care,” Kenneally said. In the end, the photographer said it all came down to tape, scissors, trash and love.

If you are going to

What: Fits on Fire Fashion Show

When: 2 p.m. Saturday March 23

Or: Bombay Beach Fire Station, 2188 3rd Street, Bombay Beach

Cost: FREE ENTRANCE

