Collection Merchandiser, Men's Job at AMIRI

AMIRI is looking for a talented Collectible Merchandiser to oversee Menswear. This role will have responsibility for defining and executing product merchandising strategy and ensuring seamless delivery aligned with the brand's creative direction, quality standards and global market needs. The collection's merchandiser, Menswear, plays a key role in partnering with sales, DTC, the design team and the production/development department to achieve the brand's growth ambition and profit margins. category. Responsibilities Responsible for developing an overall product strategy for assigned Men's categories in accordance with goals set by the Global Vice President of Product Merchandising and aligned with the brand's creative direction.

Analyze market trends and assess luxury consumer lifestyle, behavior and spending capacity to inform product collection strategy while identifying growth opportunities.

Undertake competitive analysis (product mix and pricing), global sales analysis (sales and sales performance) and develop a pricing strategy aligned with different market results.

Develop a merchandising plan for the category, defining the offering, structure, needs and opportunities as well as the breadth, depth and positioning of each relevant item.

Support and collaborate with the design team in the development of collections, to find the optimal balance between design vision and business objectives, taking into account local regional needs.

Collaborate with the DTC and Wholesale department to identify carryover product listings, potential bestsellers and relevant discounts, and monitor replenishment of continuing items.

Develop collection presentations to explain the inspiration, direction and relevant information of the collection to help promote sales and convey product know-how.

Post-sales campaign reporting: Gather and analyze sales feedback through retrospective observations and feedback from global cross-functional partners.

Prepare and launch sales periods: Creation of styles, Edition of Collection, Pricing and Management of Photoshoots to prepare the Le New Black ordering system.

Build the product mix during showroom sales according to the Image and Core Offer recommendations.

Train sales and retail team when collections arrive. Qualifications: Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience

Minimum 3-5 years of merchandising or product experience required

Must have knowledge of the luxury market and an interest in designer clothing.

Strong communication, presentation and follow-up skills required.

Must possess strong collaborative teamwork, interpersonal communication, and excellent written and verbal communication skills

Attention to detail with strong analytical skills

Strong/fluent knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) is essential

