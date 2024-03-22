The Bulldogs travel to Ithaca to face Cornell





YALE to CORNELL Sat March 23 noon

Ithaca, New York

ESPN+ video | Live Statistics NEW HAVEN, CT. The Yale men's lacrosse team opened Ivy League play in strong fashion, defeating previously undefeated Harvard last Saturday at Reese Stadium. The road doesn't get any easier for the Bulldogs in week two as they head to Ithaca, New York, to take on preseason favorite Cornell on Saturday. The opening faceoff is scheduled for noon at Schoellkopf Field. ESPN+ has video. WHAT DO YOU WANT TO KNOW: The Bulldogs and Big Red won their first games at Ivy. Carson Kuhl scored four goals, and Matt Brandau tied a school record with eight assists as Yale defeated Harvard 17-15 in front of a large crowd at Reese. Cornell scored a goal from defenseman Matt Dooley with 1.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter to trail Princeton 15-14 in New Jersey. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 8 nationally by Inside Lacrosse this week and No. 9 in the USILA Coaches Poll. Cornell is ranked 11th by coaches and 12th by Inside Lacrosse. Brandau is the national leader in assists per game (4.80) and points per game (7.00). With 129 career assists, he is closing in on the school record of 139 held by Ben Reeves (2015-18). Machado Rodriguez leads the nation in ground balls per game at 11.0. He also leads the Ivy League and is sixth nationally in fielding percentage at .635. Defender Patrick Pisano is the league leader and eighth in the nation in turnovers caused (2.20 per game). David Anderson is the Ivy leader and is sixth nationally in goals per game (3.40). The Bulldogs are fourth in the nation in scoring offense (16.0). The Big Red is fifth (15.8). Yale and Cornell met twice last season. The Big Red won the regular season game 20-10 at Reese, but the Bulldogs won the rematch 22-15 in the semifinals of the Ivy League tournament. CORNELL SCOUTING The Big Red (4-2, 1-0 Ivy) are the Ivy League favorite, having received all 14 first-place votes in the preseason media poll. Cornell's two losses came against Denver, 17-16, and Penn State, 20-9. The Big Red beat Lehigh, Hobart and Ohio State in addition to Princeton. Michael Long leads the team in assists (17) and points (29), while CJ Kirst has a team-high 19 goals. The Big Red are fifth in the nation in shooting percentage (.363) and seventh in ground balls per game (36.67).

