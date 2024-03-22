Princess Grace of Monaco's first wedding dress – Royal Central





The dress she wore for her church wedding is one of the most famous royal outfits ever worn and an icon of the 20th century, but Grace Kelly had another wedding dress before this famous creation. Grace and Prince Rainier III of Monaco said it during a civil ceremony the day before the religious service that went around the world and for this event, this royal bride wore pink. The two-piece suit she chose was very Fifties and very Grace. It was made of pale pink taffeta covered in cream lace. The fitted jacket had a rounded collar, three-quarter length sleeves and featured a single center row of buttons down the front. The skirt was mid-calf and slightly flared. Grace also wore a Juliette cap to complete the outfit. Embed from Getty Images It was the creation of Helen Rose, one of the best-known designers at MGM Studios where Grace had directed many of the films that made her a Hollywood superstar. Rose was also responsible for the wedding dress that the new Princess of Monaco would wear for her church wedding. The civil marriage of Grace Patricia Kelly to Prince Rainier III of Monaco took place on April 18, 1956 in the Throne Room of the Prince's Palace of the small state. It was performed by Marcel Potanier, Minister of Justice of Monaco. Around eighty guests were present for the event, including the bride and groom's family, joined by representatives from more than 20 different countries from around the world. After the ceremony, the couple made a brief appearance in front of hundreds of well-wishers and then celebrated with a short reception. The couple's religious ceremony took place on April 19, 1956 at Saint-Nicolas Cathedral in Monaco, with Grace wearing the most famous wedding dress. But while Grace's civil wedding outfit may not be as well known as the silk and lace creation she wore to church the next day, it has its own place in royal fashion history .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://royalcentral.co.uk/europe/monaco/the-first-wedding-dress-of-princess-grace-of-monaco-197705/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos