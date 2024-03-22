Yards Store opens new space in Sheffield





UK FASHION RETAIL NEWS Independent menswear retailer Yards Store will open its new store in Sheffield city center on March 22. Founded in 2016, Yards Store opened its first store in Macclesfield, before moving to Manchester in 2019. Yards Store is an independent menswear and lifestyle retailer, dedicated to bringing its customers the finest British and international brands. It features a fusion of outdoor and heritage brands including And Wander, Ten C, Carhartt WIP, Gramicci, Hikerdelic, RRL, ST95, Hoka, Karhu, Clarks Originals and New Balance, to name a few. Yards Store staff are lovers of the brands and products in store and are always looking for the next emerging brand or product category. The new Sheffield Yards store, which will be located on Pinstone Street alongside the new Fjllrven Sheffield store, will open its doors to the public on March 22. It is part of Heart of the City, the flagship city center development program led by Sheffield City Council and its strategic development partner, Queensberry. The new Sheffield Fjllrven store was designed and managed by highly experienced and respected space design expert Kevin Gill and his team at One Fine Day Design in collaboration with Fjllrven International and the work was carried out by specialists at retail development, Woottons Limited. Announcing the opening of the new store, director and co-owner Tim Gardiner said:Given the serious challenges faced by retailers in the UK, we believe there are great high street opportunities for independent retailers like us. The key is to have a distinct identity and a carefully selected range of brands, and that’s what our team has achieved with the new Sheffield store. We believe Sheffield is the ideal location to host our continued development of the Yards Store brand, coupled with its proximity to the great outdoors we believe it will fit perfectly amongst the retail and hospitality offering which Sheffield has successfully developed. Councilor Ben Miskell, chair of Sheffield City Council's transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, added:It's fantastic to see Yards Store opening on the same day as the Fjllrven store next door. Both stores truly enhance the fashion offering in the city center and I am confident that both brands will prove extremely popular with our shoppers. Sheffield is on the rise. With Heart of the City as a key enabler, we are transforming downtown into a vibrant destination where people can relax, shop, drink, dine, live and work.

