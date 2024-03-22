Indigenous Fashion Collective Officially Launches





Details By Native News Online Staff

March 21, 2024 A new platform that aims to celebrate and promote Indigenous creativity, culture, collaboration and couture, The Indigenous Fashion Collective. was officially launched this week. The Indigenous Fashion Collective will amplify Indigenous voices, talents and stories on the global stage with its first Indigenous Fashion Gala planned for November 2024. “I'm excited to utilize my international experience in manufacturing and distribution, as well as bring my extensive knowledge of building influencer brands with celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg and Katy Perry x Twila True Fine Jewelry to the indigenous fashion industry, Twila True, co. -founder of The Indigenous Fashion Collective, said. Never miss the biggest stories and latest news from Indian Country. Sign up to receive our reports straight to your inbox every weekday morning. Inspired by the rich heritage and contemporary innovations of indigenous cultures around the world, The Indigenous Fashion Collective (is poised to revolutionize the fashion landscape by providing a platform dedicated to the promotion, preservation and advancement of Indigenous fashion. Led by esteemed figures from the Indigenous and fashion communities, including Twila True, Lillian Sparks Robinson and Sarah Eagle Heart, The Indigenous Fashion Collectives Advisory Council includes accomplished Tribal Nations members of the fashion industry: Quannah Chasinghorse, Cora Kay Chandler, Jontay Kahm, Patricia Michaels, Jamie Schulze and Crystal Williams. The new organization is driven by a shared vision to foster growth, cultural authenticity and socio-economic empowerment within indigenous fashion communities. The Indigenous Fashion Collective was created to celebrate the beauty, ingenuity and genius of Indigenous fashion and the community of designers whose talents often go unrecognized. We aim to increase the visibility and brand recognition of our members through a deep appreciation of the work, stories and culture embodied in Indigenous design, said Lillian Sparks Robinson, co-founder of The Indigenous Fashion Collective. At the heart of The Indigenous Collective's mission are these key initiatives: Promotion of Indigenous Designers: Highlight the talent and creativity of Indigenous designers through fashion shows, exhibitions and digital platforms.

Advocacy and Representation: Advocate for Indigenous cultural rights and representation within the fashion industry, ensuring Indigenous voices are heard and respected.

Education and Training: Providing resources, workshops and mentoring programs to help emerging Indigenous designers and artisans develop their skills and access opportunities within the fashion industry.

Cultural preservation: Collaborate with indigenous communities to preserve and promote traditional crafts, techniques and cultural knowledge related to fashion and textiles.

Sustainability and Ethical Practices: Promote sustainable and ethical practices within the Indigenous fashion sector, including eco-friendly materials, fair trade and responsible production methods.

Collaboration and Networking: Facilitate collaborations and partnerships between Indigenous designers, fashion brands, retailers and other stakeholders to drive innovation and growth within the industry. We are honored to amplify and champion Indigenous expertise across the fashion landscape, while fostering partnerships with global brands and championing Indigenous peoples, said Sarah Eagle Heart, Co-Founder of The Indigenous Fashion Collective. Join us in celebrating Indigenous creativity, culture, collaboration and sewing. Together we can build a more inclusive and sustainable future for Indigenous fashion. Membership in The Indigenous Fashion Collective is open to all who share our vision and values. Whether you are an Indigenous or non-Indigenous designer, artisan, educator, advocate, or ally, there are many ways to get involved and contribute to our mission. Membership benefits include access to exclusive events, resources, and opportunities for collaboration and professional development. To sign up for our member newsletter mailing list and find more information about the Native Fashion Gala, please visit nativefashioncollective.com or contact [email protected]. Connect with us on social media on Facebook at facebook.com/indigifashion and on Instagram and X at @indigifashion.

Q&A: Director Diane Fraher (Osage/Cherokee) on “The Heart Stays”

Native American restaurant Phoenix featured on popular Food Network show

About the Author Author: Native News Online StaffE-mail: This email address is protected from spam. You must enable Javascript to view it. Native News Online is one of the most widely read publications covering Indian Country and the news that matters to American Indians, Alaska Natives and other indigenous peoples.



