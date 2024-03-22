Belk Launches Spring Collection Designed by A&T Fashion Alumna





EAST GREENSBORO, N.C. (March 21, 2024) – A 2023 North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State graduate is helping Belk's Crown & Ivy clothing line celebrate its 10th anniversary.th anniversary this spring with a new line of women's clothing available online and in stores. “Jewel Moser x Crown & Ivy,” a limited-edition collection designed by Jewel Moser, an alumna of NC A&T’s Fashion Merchandising and Design (FMD) program, launched on March 11. “It has been a surreal experience seeing my designs produced and sold in Belk stores,” Moser said. “I was overwhelmed by the way people bought and enjoyed the pieces as I visited different locations to view the collection.” Belk opened its “Belk Crown Worthy Celebration College Design Contest” in late 2022, giving students in college fashion programs across the country the opportunity to create an original 10-piece collection. Moser entered the competition as a junior, researching the brand's decade-long history while adding his own twist to the design. “I was inspired by the beach, coral reefs and warm summer nights spent with friends,” Moser said. “I was inspired by the colors of the sunset to create a day-to-night collection that dresses women with comfort and style.” The end result: a mix of dresses, jumpsuits and two-piece sets, each carrying a distinct summer aesthetic. Moser's hard work paid off. She won the competition and last summer, during an internship at Belk headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, she worked with Crown & Ivy designers to create technical drawings, select fabrics and materials for his pieces, create patterns and develop the technical specifications used. mass produce its collection. MaryAnne Morin, Belk's president and chief merchandising officer, said the company is “excited to work with Jewel” on the Crown & Ivy collection. “We know how difficult it can be for young designers to break into the retail industry, and that’s why we wanted to offer this opportunity to a promising design student,” Morin said. “We loved how Jewel's designs used bright colors and refined silhouettes that fit perfectly with Crown & Ivy's aesthetic, while adding her own twist to the collection. We are honored to offer this opportunity and appreciate how excited our customers are about his designs. Elizabeth Newcomb Hopfer, Ph.D., associate professor in A&T's Department of Family and Consumer Sciences in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, said the designs “convey the spirit and the joy that I associate with Jewel’s personality.” “I'm sure the competition evaluators saw Jewel's attention to detail and careful consideration of color, pattern and print ideas,” Hopfer said. Since graduating in 2023, Moser has acquired another internship – this time as a dress and soft fabric design intern at Anthropologie in Philadelphia. “My teachers made sure I had all the tools, skills and information I needed to enter the fashion industry, but they emphasized that believing in myself would take me far,” she said. she declared. “The confidence they instilled in me was my driving force. » “Jewel’s success serves as an inspiration to current and future FMD majors,” said Devona Dixon, Ph.D., associate professor in the fashion merchandising and design program. “I have no doubt that the Jewel line will be enthusiastically received. I am thrilled to see her already thriving in her career just months after graduating. To view or purchase Moser's Crown & Ivy collection, visit https://www.belk.com/crown-and-ivy-10-year/jewel-moser-x-crown-ivy/ or the nearest Belk store.

