Fight fast fashion by auditing clothes, recycling “skinny hair” and freezing the wardrobe

In 2023, Jenna Flood challenged herself to “freeze her wardrobe.”

For 12 months, she didn't buy any clothes.

The previous year, Ms. Flood estimates she purchased more than 100 items and spent just over $10,000 on clothing.

Ms. Flood is a fashion stylist and retail salesperson and clothing is a large part of her work.

“I thought if I could do it [a wardrobe freeze]so the average person who doesn’t work in this industry can do it,” she says.

More than 200,000 tonnes of clothing are sent to Australian landfills each year.(ABC Kimberley: Mya Kordic)

Although she avoids fast fashion and favors buying second-hand, mending and maintaining, as well as buying from ethical brands, Ms Flood said she often sells clothes after several uses and that her habits were becoming “too fast”.

Mass-produced, fashionably produced clothing in rapidly changing styles, sold at bargain prices, and designed to be replaced frequently has become the clothing industry's biggest environmental problem.

In Australia, the average person buys 56 items of clothing a year, mostly made from unsustainable and unsustainable materials, and throws 23 kilograms of clothing into landfills, according to Cleap-Up Australia and the Fashion Council of Australia.

Globally, the clothing industry is a major contributor to emissions, more than shipping and international flights combined, according to a study by the Ellen McArthur Foundation.

Learn to say no

For Ms. Flood, being surrounded by clothes at work was the hardest part of her wardrobe.

“It was hard to go to work and see all these beautiful things on the counter knowing I couldn't have them, but it helped me say 'No thanks' to certain things,” she says.

Without being able to make impulse purchases, she began to wonder why she sometimes felt the need to buy.

“When you assess what that moment of weakness is, you say, ‘I’m just hungry,’” she said.

“I found that if I went for a walk or did something else creative, that feeling went away. And then I was like, 'Oh, I didn't really need shoes, did I? isn't it?”

This year, Ms. Flood is allowing herself to go shopping again, but she's buying less and thinking more about her purchases.

“I try to really be conscious of what goes into my wardrobe because I also need to know where it goes,” she said.

Most of the clothes we donate to charity end up in landfills overseas, creating an environmental disaster in the Global South.(Provided: OR Foundation)

Despite increased interest in sustainable shopping, the fast fashion market continues to grow, according to Jana Bowden, professor of marketing and consumer psychology at Macquarie University.

“The neurological dopamine effect we feel from finding bargains, the excitement of it all, keeps us on the merry-go-round of buying fast fashion and makes it very difficult to kick this addictive habit,” she says .

Professor Bowden cited recent research showing that fast fashion shoppers treated clothes as disposable items and were thrown away after an average of seven uses.

She says people who are active on social media are more likely to make impulse purchases and buy fast fashion.

“The widespread promotion of fashion micro-trends on social media like TikTok and through brand-sponsored fashion influencers only makes the situation worse,” she says.

The wardrobe audit

Overconsumption of clothing is not the only problem.

Flood says overproduction by fashion companies is part of a structural problem that is not the responsibility of individual consumers.

Last week, France became the first country to legislate measures to curb the fast fashion industry, something Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said could happen in Australia.

Jenna Flood talks slow fashion.(Provided: Jenna Flood)

But for those wanting to cut back on their own fast fashion habits, Ms Flood says a mini freeze of their wardrobe for a month could help.

She suggests taking a photo each day to see what items were worn and what was most comfortable to wear often.

“I've noticed that a lot of people, when they go shopping, just buy what they already have,” she says.

“Since we don’t take our cabinets with us, we usually have no idea what’s in them.”

She says knowing what you own and what gaps you need to fill can help you have a more thoughtful wardrobe that you'll wear for longer.

Wendy Ward started tracking how often she wears her clothes to become a more sustainable consumer.(Provided: Wendy Ward)

Reconnect with your clothes

Wendy Ward, a UK-based fashion designer and PhD student, carried out an audit to find out how many clothes she owns and now tracks how often she wears them.

Ward says knowing what clothes she wears a lot has made her love them even more.

Wendy Ward records how often she wears an item of clothing with a dot, the color change signifying a different season.(Provided: Wendy Ward)

“I find the type of model that is emerging really satisfying,” Ms Ward says.

“When we think about all the resources and all the materials that go into a garment, and all the hands that have gone through it to make a garment, you just throw it away. [is a problem]”.

As part of her doctoral research, Ms Ward experimented with ways to encourage people to fall in love with the clothes they already own and examined whether this could lead to more sustainable consumption.

Wendy Ward shared this visual wardrobe audit on social media.(Instagram: thatwendyward)

Throughcreative writing, drawing and photography workshopsshe encourages people to “reconnect with the clothes, the stories and the meanings contained within them.”

“Rather than approaching it from a perspective of denial, 'I shouldn't shop at this place, I should do this, I need to consume less'”, [this is] rather, it’s a positive celebration of what already exists,” she says.

After all, the clothes people already own are the most durable, she says.

Ms Ward says that by understanding our wardrobes and what we like to wear, it's possible to avoid wardrobe churn and wear our clothes with more confidence.

“Fashion is all about storytelling and brands are often very keen to tell that story for us, but if we are more connected to our clothes we can use our clothes to create our own narrative,” she says .

Wendy Ward, fashion designer and researcher.(Provided: Wendy Ward)

Rethinking the “lean stack”

Bethany Mynott hated altering clothes, but after learning about the impacts of fast fashion through War on Waste, she turned it into an upcycling business.

A regional Victoria fashion designer, Ms Mynott works with women to repurpose clothes they already own.

“I'm really focused on solving the problem of why this piece [of clothing] is not worn, and that is the starting point of creating the design of what it can become,” she says.

“You really want to understand why you're not wearing it, so you want to wear it again and again.”

A repurposed design by Bethany Mynott.(Provided: Bethany Mynott)

Ms. Mynott says the most common reason her clients have so many unworn clothes in their wardrobe is what she calls the “famous skimpy coat.”

She says she often starts by repurposing discarded items for a “leaner” future.

Ms Mynott says she never blames people for buying new items, whether for convenience or cost, because it is often cheaper to replace slightly damaged items rather than repair them.

But she encourages people to start falling in love with the imperfections in their clothes.

Bethany Mynott runs her own recycling business.(Instagram: bethanyalice_fashiondesign)

“If things are stained and they don’t know how to wash or clean them, they throw them away and replace them. [but] you can use the fabric to make it into something else or put patches on it,” she says.

Ms Mynott says people sometimes think sustainability requires an all-or-nothing approach.

“I like to tell people that we don't need a small number of people implementing sustainability perfectly, we need everyone doing it imperfectly,” she says.

“The choice to continue to wear that little item of clothing, to buy something at the store, or to not buy something you don’t necessarily need is a step in the right direction toward a more sustainable future.”