Kendall Jenner Perfects Evening Dress With Off-The-Shoulder Look





If you need inspiration for your next evening outfit, look no further than Kendall Jenners wardrobe. Khaite Bruna Dress The model revealed the perfect dress for a romantic evening in a recent Instagram post, which showed off her outfit in a series of black and white snaps. In the photos, she poses on a couch while exuding old Hollywood glamor in a stunning black Khaite dress with lightly ruched cuffs. (The piece is currently being sold as part of Jenners' spring edition for e-commerce site FRWD.) She accessorized the Khaite dress with a range of equally stylish accessories, from her chunky metallic YSL earrings to a large pair of black sunglasses. To top off the look, she added leather pumps and tied her raven black hair into a slicked back bun. Jenner frequently reprizes the clothes included in her edit for FWRD, where she became creative director in September 2021. In the past few months alone, she showed off two different beach dresses on Instagram, which she wore on a tropical trip for New Year's Eve: a ruffled cream knit dress with midriff cutouts from model Elsa Hosk's fashion label, Helsa, and a black floral maxi dress designed by Johanna Ortiz that she styled upside down . I grew up loving fashion and have been incredibly fortunate to work with some of the brightest people in this industry, Jenner said in a 2022 interview with Harper's Bazaar about her role as creative director of FWRD. As for her personal sense of style, she explained: “I'm really drawn to a slightly minimalist, effortless style with a touch of French cool girl.” A great pair of jeans and a little tank top with some cute accessories and I'm done. Brands I really love are The Row, SimonMiller, Toteme, Bode and Khaite, to name a few. As an associate editor at HarpersBAZAAR.com, Chelsey stays on top of all things celebrity news. She also writes about social movements, connecting with activists leading the fight for workers' rights, climate justice, and more. Offline, she probably spends too much time on TikTok, rewatching Emma (the 2020 version, of course) or buying another corset.

