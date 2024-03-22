Spanx Just Launched 2 Spring-Ready Dresses That Are Sure to Sell Out





Even though dresses are simple one-step outfits, you still need multiple options for different occasions. Like many, I turn almost exclusively to skirts and dresses in spring and summer for comfort and style. But even with the array of dresses in my closet, I often find myself looking at my wardrobe, wishing for a piece of clothing that would fit perfectly with whatever I have planned in a given day. Luckily, Spanx just released two new styles that are so versatile, you won't need to buy another one for the rest of the season.

Known for its comfortable, supportive pull-on pants, zipperless denim, and non-restrictive workwear, Spanx is constantly expanding its collections to help shoppers build a stress-free wardrobe. And the new Carefree reversible crepe slip dress And AirEssentials Side Stripe Dress are the throw-and-go styles that will see you through spring, summer, and even early fall. But hurry, Spanx launches are notoriously sold out, so you'll want to click Add to Cart ASAP.



Carefree reversible crepe slip dress spanx







First up, there's the reversible slip dress, that's right, it's basically two dresses in one. On one side there is crepe fabric and on the other side there is a soft satin material. It is available in three colors: Classic Black, Cardinal Coral/Sedona and Indigo Haze/Classic Navy. The midi dress features delicate, adjustable spaghetti straps that adapt to your personal fit and offers a scoop neckline that is both subtle and flattering. Plus, there's a built-in liner to smooth the fabric against your skin and keep you comfortable. I only know of dry-washable satin dresses, but the ultra-airy style is easily machine washable. Wear it with a denim jacket and sneakers for a visit to the office or Sunday brunch, or pair it with a clutch and strappy sandals for your next date. Although the dress is an investment, its reversible, wear-anywhere design is almost like a two-for-one deal.



AirEssentials Side Stripe Dress spanx







The other half of the launch is a casual yet stylish tank dress, part of Oprah's beloved AirEssentials collection that uses Spanx's signature lightweight modal, polyester, and spandex fabric. I have the best-selling half-zip myself, and it's by far one of the softest tops I own.

Consider this new version the ultimate t-shirt dress, thanks to its high crew neck, mid-length length, and breathable, four-way stretch material. The white side stripes add an eye-catching contrast to the overall design, and the drapey, relaxed fit makes it perfect for errands or your morning commute. Simply wear it with chunky sneakers and a moto jacket, and you're sure to turn heads.





While I can't think of a single occasion these two dresses wouldn't be suitable for (well, other than a black tie wedding), there are so many spring-ready dresses to shop at Spanx; THE Get Moving Zip Front Dress, Easy Access in the new lemon-lime color comes to mind as the perfect yarn for the pickleball court. Hang it new crepe slip dress Or AirEssentials Tank Dress while they're in stock, or browse other everyday essentials below.



AirEssentials Tie-Waist Tank Dress spanx









The easy-access Get Moving zipped dress spanx









AirEssentials Long T-Shirt Dress spanx









The Get Moving Easy Access Ribbed Shift Dress spanx







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.realsimple.com/spanx-spring-dress-launch-march-2024-8612722 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos